Redbrick Offices Crosses Key Milestone Of 2.5 Million Sq. Ft. In Mumbai With Its Latest Expansion

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Redbrick Offices, India's First Enterprise Managed Workspace Provider, has crossed 2.5 million sq. ft. in Mumbai with the addition of about 0.5 million sq. ft. of new Grade A space across four centres. The centres will add about 10,000 seats and are scheduled to open in the January to March quarter of 2027.

Redbrick Offices

The new centres are expected to generate annual rental revenue of approximately Rs. 130 Cr+, strengthening the company's market share in one of India's key commercial real estate markets. The expansion comes amid evolving workspace requirements from large organisations, as businesses evaluate office locations based on workforce access, operational needs, and the flexibility to accommodate changing team sizes. The mix of locations gives occupiers a choice between established business districts such as Lower Parel and Andheri and growth corridors such as Malad and Navi Mumbai, letting organisations place teams closer to their talent pools and spread operations across the city, rather than concentrating them in one micro-market.

Spread across Andheri, Lower Parel, Malad and Navi Mumbai, these locations cater to diverse occupier requirements, spanning global capability centres (GCCs), large enterprises, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) firms, and US-based multinationals.

“Our clients do not look for square feet from us. They ask us where and how their people can work best. That is why existing clients have already committed to a majority of this new expansion: they clearly know what they can expect from Redbrick. Across these four locations, we are providing our clients the choice to place teams close to talent pools within Mumbai and still be part of the Redbrick experience,” Shrivar Goenka, Executive Director, Sales & Business Development, Redbrick Offices.

Redbrick Offices follows a commitment-first approach, securing client demand before signing up buildings. This enables the company to plan additions around occupier requirements and provide fully customised solutions rather than relying solely on future demand. Around 75% of this new expansion has already been committed by existing clients expanding their office requirements.

“Opening four centres simultaneously across different locations in Mumbai within one quarter takes careful planning, right from design and project execution, up to deploying the quality human resources who will manage each of these offices on a daily basis. Our teams are working relentlessly to ensure clients can move into these ready office spaces and start working seamlessly from the first morning. For us, a good workplace is one where the service is so well run that our clients' teams can simply focus on their core work activity,” Pooja Mehta Kumar, CHRO & COO - Redbrick Offices.

All four centres will comprise Grade A office spaces designed to meet the requirements of large enterprises and multinational corporations. Through its managed workspace model, Redbrick Offices combines office infrastructure, professional facilities management, and a hospitality-led workplace experience. The additional capacity will enable businesses to accommodate growing teams, establish new functions, and expand their presence across Mumbai's commercial hubs, while providing access to professionally managed workspaces aligned with their operational needs.

About Redbrick Offices

Redbrick Offices is India's first enterprise managed workspace provider with 6.5 Mn sq. ft., 1.15 lakh+ seats, and 70+ centres across 8+ cities in India. It delivers premium Grade A offices, custom-built around each client's requirements, with professional facilities management and a hospitality-led experience through RBO Care (Facilities & Services by Redbrick Offices). Its clients include global capability centres, Fortune 500s, large enterprises, BFSI firms, and US-based multinationals.