NIIT Foundation Recognized Among India's Top 25 Ngos To Work For 2026

MENAFN - NewsVoir), a leading not-for-profit organisation dedicated to advancing financial and digital literacy among underserved communities, has been recognized among India's Top 25 NGOs to Work For 2026 by Great Place To Work Institute India. The recognition highlights NIIT Foundation's commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive and empowering workplace that enables employees to drive meaningful social impact. With a strong focus on making financial knowledge and digital skills accessible to underserved populations, NIIT Foundation continues to strengthen its people-first culture, recognising that an engaged and motivated workforce is central to creating lasting change in communities across India.

The recognition marks another milestone in NIIT Foundation's journey towards building a workplace rooted in trust, collaboration and professional growth. It follows the organisation's re-certification as a Great Place To Work for June 2026–June 2027, marking its third consecutive year of receiving the certification.

The latest certification is based on an independent assessment of employee experience and workplace culture, in which NIIT Foundation recorded an overall Trust Index Score of 86%, with 458 employees participating in the survey. Employees acknowledged NIIT Foundation's emphasis on professional development, fair and inclusive management practices, workplace safety and a welcoming environment for new team members. These results reflect the organisation's sustained efforts to create a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and connected to a larger purpose.

Beyond its workplace achievements, NIIT Foundation continues to expand its impact by addressing critical gaps in financial awareness and digital access. Through its financial and digital literacy programs, the organisation equips individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to access digital services, understand financial products, make informed financial decisions and participate more confidently in the digital economy. These efforts are complemented by its broader initiatives in education, skilling and employability, aimed at creating pathways to greater economic independence.

The scale of NIIT Foundation's work reflects its commitment to inclusive development. In FY2024–25, the organisation certified more than 2 million beneficiaries, while over 80,000 young people received job offers through its skilling and employability initiatives. With a cumulative impact of over 11 million lives, NIIT Foundation continues to strengthen opportunities for underserved communities through education, financial empowerment and digital inclusion.

Sapna Moudgil, CEO, NIIT Foundation, said,“Being recognised among India's Top 25 NGOs to Work For is a proud moment for NIIT Foundation and a reflection of the workplace culture we have built together. Our people are central to everything we do, and this recognition acknowledges their commitment, sense of ownership and dedication to our mission. We remain focused on creating a supportive and inclusive environment where employees can grow professionally while making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.”

NIIT Foundation's employees, also known as "NFLuencers", consistently contribute to the organisation's mission across community centers, classrooms, field locations and support functions. By encouraging ownership, continuous learning and collaboration, NIIT Foundation has built a workplace where professional growth and community development go hand in hand. India's Top 25 NGOs to Work For are identified through Great Place To Work Institute India's assessment process, which evaluates employee experiences and organisational culture through the Trust Index and Culture Audit. The selection is determined by employee feedback and the quality of workplace practices, without individual or jury intervention, with the final list published in alphabetical order.

About NIIT Foundation

NIIT Foundation (NF) is a not-for-profit education society (NGO) established by the promoters of NIIT in 2004. It implements CSR programs for Corporates and Corporate Foundations and also builds strong partnerships with NGOs to drive sustainable and scalable development. NIIT Foundation's mission is to positively impact the underprivileged of the country through educational initiatives and skill development programs. NIIT Foundation has a mandate to reach the unreached, uncared and unattended to ensure inclusive development of India. With a strong pan-India footprint, NIIT Foundation reaches underserved communities across 28 states and 3 Union Territories.

Guided by its mandate to bridge the education and employability gap at the grassroots level, NIIT Foundation implements a wide range of programs and initiatives, including Career and Skill Development programs, Digital Literacy, Financial Literacy, Cyber Security, Community Awareness programs, the Digital Bus initiative, Hole-in-the-Wall Learning Stations, and AI-enabled programs in the IT–ITeS domain.

NIIT Foundation is recognised by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) as an Awarding Body (Dual) for delivering NSQF-aligned training, assessments and certifications.

NIIT Foundation is a Great Place To Work® (GPTW) certified organization for three consecutive years and ISO 9001:2015 certified, reflecting its strong people-centric culture, robust governance, and commitment to quality and continuous improvement.

NIIT Foundation works on social development initiatives, including education, digital inclusion, and skilling for underserved communities. All programs and partnerships are undertaken solely by NIIT Foundation. Any reference to any other similarly named entity in relation to NIIT Foundation's initiatives is incorrect unless explicitly specified.

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