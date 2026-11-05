Sathosa Motors PLC And Isuzu Become Official Co-Sponsors Of CR & FC Premier Rugby Club Until 2028

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sathosa Motors PLC and Isuzu have become official co-sponsors of CR & FC under an agreement running until 2028, supporting the Colombo club's rugby programme.

The agreement was signed at the CR & FC grounds in Colombo in the presence of senior representatives of the company and club. Sathosa Motors' published announcement dates the signing to 1 June 2026.

Sathosa Motors, the authorised dealer for Isuzu vehicles in Sri Lanka, said the partnership formed part of its support for sports development and opportunities for athletes.

The company intends to use the association to strengthen relationships with customers, sporting communities and rugby followers, alongside promoting the Isuzu brand.

It linked the sponsorship to teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship, and said the arrangement would provide scope for joint initiatives and engagement activities during its term.

CR & FC entered the partnership after winning the league, knockout and sevens titles during the 2025/26 season.

A report on the club's subsequent player felicitation identified Lasindu Karunathilake as captain of the team that secured the three titles.

The results provide the sporting background to the sponsorship, which adds Sathosa Motors and Isuzu to the businesses supporting the club.

The company said corporate organisations had a role in helping sporting institutions create opportunities for athletes to develop and compete.

Its stated objectives include contributing to the wider sporting environment while increasing engagement between the business and communities interested in rugby.

The planned collaboration also includes activities intended to raise the visibility of the club and its sponsors.

CR & FC, the Ceylonese Rugby and Football Club, traces its origins to 1922. Its history records Colonel E.H. Joseph's role in forming the club, which adopted red and blue as its colours.

The sponsorship adds a vehicle distributor and automotive brand to the club's commercial partnerships.