Softlogic And Thyaga Join Hands In Expanding Choice Of Gifting

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) We officially marked our partnership with Softlogic, welcoming all their brands to the Thyaga merchant network.

The partnership brings a wide range of Softlogic brands into the Thyaga merchant network, giving Thyaga voucher holders more choices across fashion, food, supermarkets and lifestyle.

The signing was attended by representatives from both organisations, including Shawinda Nelson, Head of Marketing – Softlogic Holdings and Arwind Vishnu Mohan, Head of Store Operations – ODEL PLC representing the Softlogic team.

Representing Thyaga were Sachin Wickramasinghe, CEO, Devni Panduwawala, Director and Dinithi Dissanayake, Assistant Manager - Merchant Business.

Through the partnership, Thyaga customers will gain access to an expanded portfolio of brands including Softlogic Glomark, Softlogic Max, ODEL, Cotton Collection, Burger King, Popeyes, Baskin-Robbins, Crystal Jade, Delifrance, Subway, Levi's, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Armani Exchange, Mango, Charles & Keith, Rado, Samsonite, Adidas, and more.

The collaboration significantly expands the ways customers can use their Thyaga vouchers, from fashion and dining to groceries and everyday purchases.

For Thyaga, the partnership represents another major step in strengthening its growing merchant network and delivering greater choice and flexibility to customers.

“We are pleased to partner with Thyaga to offer customers greater choice and flexibility when using their vouchers across our diverse portfolio of brands. From fashion and dining to groceries and everyday essentials, this collaboration makes it easier for customers to enjoy more of what they love across the Softlogic network. We look forward to building on this partnership and creating more rewarding experiences for our valued customers.” Stated the Softlogic team.

The agreement signing at ODEL, One Galle Face Mall officially marks the start of the Softlogic × Thyaga partnership, bringing two strong Sri Lankan brands together to create more rewarding experiences for customers.

More brands. More choices. More ways to use Thyaga.