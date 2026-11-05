Sampath Bank And Mastercard Collaborate To Introduce Two Exclusive Credit Card Variants For Chartered Professional Members (CPM) Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sampath Bank and Mastercard have introduced Platinum and World credit cards for active members of the Institute of Chartered Professional Managers of Sri Lanka, combining payment facilities with travel and lifestyle benefits.

The Sampath CPM Sri Lanka cards offer Mastercard acceptance internationally, Ultra Rewards Points, contactless payments and instalment options. The bank advertises overseas travel insurance cover of up to US$100,000 on both variants.

Eligibility and credit limits remain subject to Sampath Bank's credit assessment and policies. Although the proposition describes limits aligned with professional membership status, membership alone does not remove those conditions.

The World Mastercard includes airport lounge benefits and other travel privileges. The Platinum variant includes lifestyle and golf benefits, together with optional life insurance of up to Rs. 1.5 million, subject to the applicable premium.

Both cards carry a waiver of the first year's annual fee. The joining fee is also waived for World Mastercard holders, according to the bank.

Darshin Pathinayake, Sampath Bank's Chief Business Intelligence Officer, said the products were intended to address the changing requirements of different customer groups while recognising professional affiliation.

He linked the offering to eligible members' financial needs and their personal and professional activities.

Mastercard's Sri Lanka Country Manager Mahesha Amarasuriya said the collaboration combined international acceptance with payment convenience and travel benefits for members.

CPM Sri Lanka Founder and President Professor Lakshman R. Watawala described the partnership as a dedicated financial proposition recognising members' professional standing.

The arrangement brings together a commercial bank, a payment network and a professional management body to offer cards aimed at a defined membership group.

Active members seeking further information can contact the SampathCards Centre or visit a Sampath Bank branch to obtain eligibility requirements, application information and the terms governing card benefits and insurance cover.