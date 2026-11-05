Doubletree By Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort Earns Triple Honors At The 2026 World Luxury Awards

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort says it has received three titles at the 2026 World Luxury Hotel Awards, covering its presidential suite, family holidays and wedding facilities.

The resort lists its recognitions as Best Presidential Suite in Sri Lanka, Best Luxury Family Resort in South West Asia and Best Luxury Wedding Resort in South West Asia.

The suite title is a national distinction, while the family and wedding resort recognitions apply to the South West Asia region.

According to the property, the presidential suite spans three storeys and is designed for guests seeking accommodation with space and privacy.

The resort attributed the results to employees across accommodation, dining, events and guest services, describing them as a collective achievement.

Located beside Weerawila Lake in Hambantota District, the property serves leisure travellers and groups holding weddings and other gatherings.

Hilton's official property information lists an outdoor swimming pool, connecting rooms, a playground, childcare, restaurants, a fitness centre and a spa among its facilities.

Its wedding offering includes outdoor settings, catering and an in-house planner. The Grand Rajawarna venue is listed with capacity for 650 people in a banquet arrangement, while other spaces cater for smaller gatherings.

The property also offers meeting rooms, with different capacities depending on the room and seating configuration.

Nearby attractions listed by Hilton include Bundala National Park, Kataragama and Yala National Park, providing options for guests planning excursions during their stay.

The resort said its family and wedding offerings were intended to accommodate guests travelling together for holidays and extended celebrations.

It plans to continue developing its service and guest experiences following the awards announcement.

Further information and reservations are available through doubletreeweerawila or by calling +94 47 2030 100. The property also lists WhatsApp enquiries on +94 74 301 0100.