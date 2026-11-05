Kyrgyzstan Studies International Public Finance Practices Through ADB Training

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). An official from Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Finance has shared his experience of a flagship training course on Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability (PEFA), held at the headquarters of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

According to the Ministry of Finance, the presentation was made on November 4, 2026, at the regular weekly seminar at the Academy of Finance under the ministry, as part of the "Knowledge Wednesday 'Without Borders'" initiative. During the seminar, ministry employees shared their experience of taking part in international training programs and knowledge-exchange events, presenting current approaches to public financial management and socioeconomic development.

Altai Damirov, a leading specialist of the ministry's Division of State Budget Consolidation and Mobilization Preparation, spoke about his participation in the ADB training. He outlined the main approaches to assessing public expenditure, the specific features of public financial management systems, and international experience in applying the PEFA framework.

Indira Murzakhmatova, a chief specialist of the Health Division of the ministry's Social Sector Expenditure Planning Department, presented the results of her participation in a program on studying and exchanging China's best practices in poverty reduction, rural development, and strengthening cooperation. She shared China's experience in these areas and stressed the importance of studying and applying best practices to improve public policy and promote socioeconomic development in ADB member countries.

The "Knowledge Wednesday 'Without Borders'" initiative aims to support the continuous professional development of Ministry of Finance employees, expand opportunities for international knowledge exchange, and introduce effective practices into the ministry's work.

Regular seminars of this kind help raise the professional competence of specialists and further improve the public financial management system of Kyrgyzstan.