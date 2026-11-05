Kyrgyzstan Eases Imports, Creating Opportunities For Uzbek Exporters

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan has lifted temporary import restrictions on 14 categories of construction materials, effective October 29, 2026, opening additional opportunities for Uzbek manufacturers and exporters to expand supplies to the neighboring market according to the announcement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade on Thursday, November 5.

The restrictions covered products including building blocks, bricks, slabs, tiles, glass products and electrical cables, as the ministry reported.

The removal of the restrictions is expected to create opportunities for Uzbek producers to increase export volumes, strengthen trade ties with Kyrgyzstan and secure new supply contracts.

In addition, the decision could support the expansion of bilateral trade in construction materials and provide Uzbek companies with broader access to the Kyrgyz market.

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are also seeking to strengthen their role in regional transport networks connecting Central Asia with China and other international markets. One of the key projects in this regard is the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which is intended to establish a direct rail link between China and Central Asia and expand opportunities for freight transportation. Alongside railway development, improving road transport procedures, border-crossing capacity and logistics infrastructure remains important for facilitating trade flows and making regional transit routes more competitive.