HTX Earn Winter Campaign: Enjoy APY Boosts On 7 Assets, With A Quota Limit Of Up To $14 Million Per User

APIA, Samoa, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the start of Q4, crypto markets have remained volatile and continued to weaken, with major assets retreating from their highs and market participants becoming more cautious. Against this backdrop, HTX Earn recently launched an APY Boost Promotion as part of the HTX Winter Campaign. The promotion offers APY boosts on 7-day Fixed products available on HTX Earn for seven assets, with APYs of up to 10%. It aims to provide users with a relatively stable way to earn returns amid a market downturn.

Event details:

APY Boosts Available on Both Major Cryptos and Stablecoins

Assets eligible for APY boosts in this promotion include three major cryptocurrencies-BTC, ETH, and TRX-and four stablecoins-USDT, USDC, USDS, and USDD. The promotion is designed to reach a broader range of users. Long-term holders of BTC, ETH, and TRX can earn interest in their respective assets after subscribing, without selling or converting their holdings. They can keep their existing positions while earning returns. The stablecoin selection includes widely recognized and heavily used assets, giving users more options.

Quota Limit for Boosted APY: Up to $14 Million per User

Each user can subscribe up to $2 million worth of each asset in it's respective 7-day Fixed product. By subscribing to all seven assets, a user can access a combined quota limit for boosted APY of up to approximately $14 million. The generous subscription quota accommodates the allocation needs of users with large holdings, while the near-zero minimum subscription requirement allows users with smaller balances to participate with ease.

Repeat Subscriptions Available Upon Maturity

Interest starts accruing on the day after subscription (T+1). On the day after maturity, the principal and interest are automatically credited back to the account. The APY boost is not limited to a single 7-day term; users can subscribe again after maturity. The relatively short term also helps keep funds liquid, allowing users to decide whether to subscribe again or adjust their positions based on market conditions. Users can participate by logging in to HTX on the website or app and navigating to the Earn page.

The crypto industry remains in a cyclical adjustment phase. Against this backdrop, HTX is offering APY boosts across multiple assets with generous quota limits, aiming to deliver tangible benefits to users and stand by them through the crypto winter. Putting users first has always been a core principle at HTX. The platform will continue to focus on users' needs and offer more promotions and benefits, including APY boost campaigns on HTX Earn.

*The above content is not an investment advice and does not constitute any offer or solicitation to offer or recommendation of any investment product.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

Guided by its vision to“Achieve Financial Freedom for 8 Billion People Worldwide,” HTX works to make the digital asset space more accessible to a broader audience. The platform continues to develop its products and services in response to user needs and an evolving industry landscape.

To learn more about HTX, please visit or HTX Square, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact ....

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