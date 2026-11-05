Luxury Yacht Market To Exceed USD 15 Billion By 2032 Supported By Growing Yacht Tourism And Increasing Demand From High-Net-Worth Individuals, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Luxury Yacht market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during 2027–2032, with Europe leading the market and Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the luxury yacht market size is projected to grow from USD 11.44 billion in 2027 to USD 15.34 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period. Market volume is also expected to increase from 7.15 thousand units in 2027 to 8.21 thousand units by 2032, at a CAGR of 2.8%. Growing charter activity, rising interest among high-net-worth individuals, and an expanding wealthy consumer base in India are creating fresh opportunities for yacht manufacturers. Meanwhile, demand for hybrid propulsion systems and expedition-style vessels is encouraging product diversification. However, high ownership and maintenance costs, limited cruising infrastructure, and dependence on imported engines and electronic components could influence purchasing decisions and create challenges for production and delivery schedules.

Luxury Yacht Market Trends and Drivers

Growing numbers of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in emerging economies

A growing number of wealthy individuals in emerging economies is creating fresh opportunities for luxury yacht ownership. In India, investments in marina facilities and improved docking infrastructure are helping make private yacht ownership and recreational boating more accessible, supporting the market's long-term growth potential.

Expansion of Luxury Yacht Tourism

Increasing interest in yacht charter services is creating fresh opportunities for the luxury yacht market, as operators look to expand their fleets to meet rising bookings. Demand is particularly strong for mid-sized yachts and destinations such as the West Mediterranean, encouraging manufacturers to focus on vessels suited to premium charter experiences.

“Understanding the luxury yacht market requires assessing demand patterns, buyer preferences, regional activity, and competitive developments within the industry. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research framework, combining verified industry information and structured market analysis to provide decisionmakers with a dependable basis for evaluating market opportunities and business priorities.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

Luxury Yacht Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is gaining momentum as rising wealth, expanding marina infrastructure, and increasing interest in luxury marine experiences support regional demand. New marina developments and improved docking facilities are also expected to strengthen the region's appeal among private yacht owners and charter operators.

Europe continues to hold a prominent position in the luxury yacht industry, supported by established shipbuilding capabilities, experienced manufacturers, and a strong base of premium yacht buyers. The region also benefits from its established marine infrastructure and popular luxury cruising destinations.

Luxury Yacht Market Industry Segmentation

By Type

Motor Yacht

Sailing Yacht

Hybrid / Electric Yacht

Catamaran Yacht

Explorer / Others

By Size

Up to 20 m

20 to 40 m

40 to 60 m

60 to 80 m

Above 80 m

By Hull Material

Fiberglass / Composite

Aluminium

Steel

Carbon Fiber

Others

By Propulsion System



Diesel

Diesel-Electric / Hybrid



Full Electric Hydrogen Fuel Cell (Emerging)

By End-User

Private Individuals

Charter Companies

Corporate and Events

Fractional-Ownership Clubs

Government and Naval (VIP)

Luxury Yacht Companies



Azimut-Benetti Group

Lürssen Werft

Feadship

Ferretti Group

Sanlorenzo

Heesen Yachts

Oceanco

Fincantieri Yachts

Nobiskrug



Sunseeker International

Royal Huisman

Damen Yachting

Palumbo Superyachts

Gulf Craft

Princess Yachts

Sunreef Yachts

Westport Yachts

Trinity Yachts

Baglietto Baltic Yachts

Explore Latest Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Luxury Car Rental Market Size: The Luxury Car Rental Market is projected to grow from USD 55.04 billion in 2026 to USD 74.41 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by rising demand for premium travel experiences, increasing business and leisure tourism, growing preference for flexible access to luxury vehicles, and expanding rental services for corporate travel and special occasions.



Automotive ECU Market Share: The Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market is projected to grow from USD 109.35 billion in 2026 to USD 144.64 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing vehicle electrification, rising integration of advanced driver-assistance and safety features, growing demand for connected vehicle technologies, and the need for efficient electronic control of vehicle functions.

Get More information:

Yacht Charter Market Trends: The Yacht Charter Market is projected to grow from USD 9.80 billion in 2026 to USD 12.69 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by rising demand for luxury leisure experiences, increasing interest in marine tourism, growing preference for private yacht rentals, and expanding charter options for holidays, celebrations, and recreational boating.

Automotive Steel Market Analysis: The Automotive Steel Market is projected to grow from USD 133.37 billion in 2027 to USD 161.18 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by continued vehicle production, demand for durable and cost-effective automotive materials, increasing use of high-strength steel in vehicle manufacturing, and the need to balance vehicle safety, weight, and structural performance.

Get More information:

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Forecast: The Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market is projected to grow from USD 3.19 billion in 2027 to USD 5.49 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.47% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for vehicle safety technologies, rising adoption of driver monitoring systems, growing focus on preventing fatigue-related accidents, and the integration of advanced sensors and health-monitoring features in vehicles.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Data Center Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com

CONTACT: For any inquiries, please contact:...