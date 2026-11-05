Curepsp Names First Recipients Of Biomarker Accelerator Program, Awarding Its Largest Research Grants To Date

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurePSP has awarded more than $1.4 million through its Biomarker Accelerator Program to three researchers working to find reliable biomarkers for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). The recipients are Dr. Günter Höglinger of Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Dr. Antoine Leuzy of ZRO Imaging and Dr. Maura Malpetti of the University of Cambridge.

A biomarker is a measurable sign of disease, found through tools such as a blood test or brain scan. PSP is frequently misdiagnosed as Parkinson's disease, and no test can confirm it during life. Reliable biomarkers could lead to earlier, more accurate diagnosis and help researchers design and improve clinical trials.

“Too many families are told it's Parkinson's before they learn it's PSP. We want a test that ends that uncertainty and gives drug developers what they need to run faster, better-designed clinical trials,” said Kristophe Diaz, PhD, CEO of CurePSP.“That urgency is why these are the largest research grants we have ever made.”

Each project takes a different approach in the search for a way to confirm PSP during life. Dr. Leuzy's team is testing a skin biopsy for misfolded tau. Dr. Höglinger's combines blood and spinal fluid markers with brain imaging, while Dr. Malpetti's measures blood markers against donated brain tissue.

Dr. Leuzy said the size of the awards gives researchers the chance to build on early findings:“Promising biomarkers often emerge from small initial studies, but substantial work is required to establish whether they are robust enough for clinical trials. This award gives us the opportunity to generate that evidence in PSP and, if the results are positive, to move the biomarker much closer to practical use.”

Dr. Höglinger said the aim is to help people living with PSP get answers sooner.

“A reliable biomarker is not an end in itself. Its value lies in helping the right patient receive the right diagnosis, enter the right study and, as disease-modifying treatments emerge, receive the right treatment at the right time.”

All three teams will involve the PSP community in their research.

“People living with PSP and their families will continue to help shape the project through regular involvement in its priorities, progress and communication,” said Dr. Malpetti.“Their experience and the generosity of those who donate in honor of loved ones remain central to the work.”

The Biomarker Accelerator Program is supported by gifts from the PSP community and by a growing number of foundations. The Rainwater Charitable Foundation, which supports PSP and other tauopathy research, is a founding donor and has renewed its support for 2027. The campaign has raised $2.3 million toward its $2.5 million goal. To support more investigators researching PSP and related diseases, visit psp.org/biomarker-accelerator.

Next round now open

The Biomarker Accelerator Program is accepting applications for its second round of funding. Researchers can apply by Dec. 15, 2026. Eligibility and application details are available at psp.org/biomarker-accelerator.

About CurePSP

CurePSP is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the awareness, care and cure for three neurodegenerative diseases: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). As a catalyst for new treatments and a cure, CurePSP establishes important partnerships and funds critical research internationally. Through its advocacy and support efforts, CurePSP enhances education, care delivery and quality of life for people living with PSP, CBD and MSA and their families. Science, community and hope are at the heart of CurePSP's mission and all its services. CurePSP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity within the United States (EIN: 52-1704978).

Contact:

Kristophe Diaz, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

646-725-1453

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