Open Accelerates Avios Car Insurance Launch With Applied Rating Hub

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UK insurtech platform uses Applied Rating Hub's single, real-time insurer connection to bring car insurance to members of The British Airways Club

London, UK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems Europe is proud to announce that the insurance technology and broking platform, Open, is using Applied Rating Hub to power the new car insurance offering from Avios Insurance, launched today by IAG Loyalty for members of The British Airways Club in the UK. Through Rating Hub, Open accesses car insurance rates from a diverse panel of insurers via a single connection, without the cost and complexity of building separate integrations with each insurer.

“Avios Insurance car cover is designed around the Avios brand and its members and has gone from plan to launch in under two months,” said Jason Wilby, co-chief executive, Open.“This is an example of how our AI-native platform enables us to bring new and innovative products and experiences to life in rapid time.”

Applied Rating Hub offers a single connection to a marketplace of 30+ personal lines insurers and Managing General Agents (MGAs), featuring more than 100 products and supporting full-cycle Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) trading across the UK insurance industry. Through a single real-time connection to multiple insurers, Applied Rating Hub reduces integration complexity and operational bottlenecks, helping businesses reach the market faster and deliver greater choice to customers.

“Speed to market matters more than ever in embedded insurance, and building individual insurer integrations is what usually slows platforms down,” said Matt Wellman, senior director of Enterprise Accounts & Insurer Relationships, Applied Systems Europe.“Applied Rating Hub removes that work for Open, connecting Avios Insurance to multiple motor insurers through one connection so members of The British Airways Club can get car cover and collect Avios from day one.”

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Open

Open Insurance is a global leader in AI-native embedded and digital-first insurance solutions. Founded in 2016 and certified as a B Corp since 2017, Open leverages advanced technology and partnerships to deliver seamless insurance experiences. Open partners with globally recognised brands across Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, and specialises in building and integrating insurance offerings into their ecosystems. For further information on Open, visit .

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