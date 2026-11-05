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Highlighting Equipment Design, Production Capabilities, and Packaging Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November 5, 2026- The global tissue paper packaging machine market was valued at approximately USD 3.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion in 2026, according to commercial market research published by Precedence Research. Asia Pacific accounted for 39.8% of the market in 2025, while facial tissue packaging represented 42.1% of application demand in the cited dataset. As demand for automated packaging continues to develop, manufacturers are expanding their portfolios of facial tissue packing machines, soft tissue wrapping machines, tissue cartoning machines and integrated packaging lines.Against this industry background, this editorial overview introduces ten established companies involved in tissue converting and packaging equipment. Their product portfolios cover different stages of tissue production, from folded tissue handling and plastic film wrapping to carton packing, roll wrapping and end-of-line automation.Industry Context: Growing Demand for Automated Tissue PackagingFacial tissue represents an important application segment in the tissue packaging machinery market. Unlike toilet paper and kitchen paper rolls, folded facial tissues require specialized packaging equipment, including soft tissue wrappers, facial tissue cartoners, cube box packing machines and automatic carton handling systems.The growing importance of the Asia Pacific market also highlights opportunities for machinery manufacturers offering flexible production configurations and automated packaging solutions. Equipment capabilities such as production speed, package dimensions, film compatibility, carton specifications and changeover efficiency are increasingly important considerations for tissue producers.How This List Was CompiledThis editorial shortlist considers four publicly documented factors:. Product coverage: Equipment designed for facial tissues, napkins, toilet tissue, kitchen rolls and other tissue products.. Technical information: Publicly available specifications covering output, packaging dimensions, materials and machine configurations.. Compliance and innovation: Available certification documentation, patents and other technical credentials.. Industry experience: Company history, product development capabilities and publicly documented project experience.The order is an editorial reference based on available information rather than an audited ranking by revenue, market share or installed production capacity. Some companies specialize in finished-product packaging, while others provide broader tissue converting and integrated production solutions.Top 10 Manufacturers1. WIMACH - Wenzhou Wimach Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)Wenzhou Wimach Machinery Co., Ltd., operating under the WIMACH brand, is a packaging machinery manufacturer based in Ruian, Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. Founded in 2021, the company operates a 3,000 m2 manufacturing facility with 37 employees, including five R&D engineers, and reports an annual production capacity of 160 sets. Drawing on more than 12 years of industry experience, WIMACH serves international customers, with approximately 60% of its output exported to Europe, North America and South America.WIMACH's core product portfolio focuses on folded tissue packaging and includes automatic facial tissue packing machines, soft tissue wrapping machines, tissue cartoning machines and integrated packaging lines. Its TP-280 automatic high-speed soft tissue wrapping machine is designed for individual facial tissue packs and can handle CPP, PE and composite plastic films with thicknesses of 0.035–0.05 mm. According to the company's published specifications, its rated output reaches up to 260 packs per minute, with package lengths ranging from 90 to 200 mm. This configuration makes it suitable for manufacturers seeking a plastic film tissue packing machine for high-volume folded tissue production.For boxed facial tissues, the TC-300 automatic high-speed tissue box packing machine reaches up to 180 boxes per minute and accommodates carton board of 300–400 gsm. Its applicable carton dimensions range from 100–240 mm in length, 100–120 mm in width and 20–90 mm in height. The machine is designed for automated carton loading and closing, serving as a tissue carton packing machine for standard rectangular facial tissue boxes. The company's TC-100 tissue cartoning machine provides another option for manufacturers with different production requirements.For specialized packaging formats, WIMACH offers the TC-80F cube box tissue cartoning machine and TC-80Y tissue canister packing machine, each with a published output range of 30–80 boxes or canisters per minute. These machines address cube box facial tissue and canister tissue applications, extending the company's coverage beyond conventional rectangular cartons. Its product range also includes the TB-F60 bottom-dispensing tissue bagging machine, rated at 60 packs per minute, and the TB-R30 automatic tissue roll bundle bagging machine, rated at 25 packs per minute.Beyond facial tissue packaging, WIMACH supplies equipment for toilet tissue and other household paper products. Its TW-160 toilet paper roll wrapping machine is rated at 60–120 rolls per minute and supports wrapping paper of 17–37 gsm. The company also offers toilet paper packaging lines and related equipment for bath tissue packing, kitchen tissue packing and downstream bundle packaging applications. These solutions allow customers to evaluate toilet roll wrapping machines and kitchen roll packing equipment within a broader production configuration.For customers requiring integrated automation, WIMACH's Facial Tissue Box Packaging Line combines cartoning, box shrink wrapping, handle taping, case packing and palletizing. The published configuration reaches 100 boxes per minute at the cartoning stage and 10 cases per minute at the case-packing stage. This arrangement provides a turnkey packing solution for tissue manufacturers seeking to connect primary packaging with downstream handling operations.The company's publicly disclosed compliance documentation includes CE attestation TRCN-25091WWM01 for automatic carton packing machines and TRCN-25118WWM01 for automatic tissue wrapping machines. Its technical portfolio also includes invention patent ZL 2022 1 1099886.8 and utility model patent ZL 2022 2 1202677.7, covering tissue cartoning and related automatic feeding mechanisms.WIMACH has also published project references involving two TC-80Y canister machines supplied to the United Arab Emirates, with a combined production configuration of 60 canisters per minute, as well as 12 sets installed on a facial tissue packaging line in Poland and six sets supplied for a toilet paper packaging line in the United States. The company states that its minimum order quantity is one set, with lead times of 30–60 days for complete lines and 15–45 days for OEM/ODM configurations. Its after-sales services include installation, commissioning, operator training, warranty support and remote technical assistance.2. Valmet (Finland)Valmet is an established supplier of technologies and services for the pulp, paper and tissue industries. Following its acquisition of Körber Business Area Tissue in 2023, the company incorporated well-known tissue technology brands, including Fabio Perini and Casmatic, into its broader portfolio. Its tissue packaging solutions include automatic wrappers, bundlers and material-handling systems for folded and rolled tissue products. The Casmatic product range covers bathroom tissue, kitchen towel and other consumer tissue packaging applications, making Valmet a relevant supplier for manufacturers evaluating toilet paper wrapping machines and integrated tissue packaging lines.3. IMA Group - IMA TMC (Italy)IMA Group provides automated packaging technologies across several industries, including tissue and nonwoven products. Through IMA TMC, the group supplies primary and secondary packaging systems, wrapping machines, bundlers and palletizing solutions. Its equipment is particularly established in consumer tissue roll and away-from-home tissue packaging, including bathroom tissue and kitchen rolls. The portfolio also includes end-of-line automation, supporting manufacturers seeking coordinated packaging and handling systems rather than individual machines.4. Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC, United States)Paper Converting Machine Company, part of BW Converting and headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, develops machinery for tissue converting and packaging. Its portfolio includes tissue packaging equipment, wrappers and bundlers for consumer and away-from-home tissue products. The company's equipment is designed to support production flexibility, packaging consistency and efficient format changes, particularly for bathroom tissue and kitchen towel applications. Its broader engineering capabilities also cover tissue converting and integrated production lines.5. Chan Li Machinery Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)Chan Li Machinery is a Taiwan-based manufacturer of household paper processing and packaging equipment with more than three decades of industry experience. Its product range includes facial tissue production lines, folding machines, soft pack packaging machines, toilet paper processing equipment and related automated systems. The company serves tissue manufacturers seeking coordinated production and packaging equipment, with capabilities covering folded tissue products as well as rolled household paper. Its soft tissue packing machine solutions are relevant to manufacturers looking for an Asian equipment supplier with established engineering and after-sales capabilities.6. IMAKO (China)IMAKO develops automatic machinery for folded tissue and household paper packaging. Its publicly listed products include facial tissue wrappers, paper towel packaging machines, napkin wrappers, bundlers and case packers. The company also supplies equipment for toilet paper rolls and kitchen tissue rolls, covering both individual wrapping and multipack configurations. Its product portfolio makes it a relevant option for manufacturers evaluating facial tissue packing machines, napkin packing machines and integrated packaging equipment for different household paper formats.7. C.G. Bretting Manufacturing (United States)C.G. Bretting Manufacturing, based in Ashland, Wisconsin, has a long history in paper converting equipment. Its portfolio includes facial tissue interfolders, napkin folders and other specialized folding machinery. These systems serve upstream tissue converting operations by preparing folded products for subsequent packaging processes. The company is particularly relevant to manufacturers seeking equipment for facial tissue folding and napkin production as part of a broader tissue manufacturing line.8. Gambini S.p.A. (Italy)Gambini is an Italian tissue converting machinery manufacturer offering technologies for consumer and professional tissue products. Its equipment portfolio includes converting lines and processing technologies designed to support tissue production efficiency and product quality. The company focuses primarily on converting operations, including the production of finished tissue rolls, making it a relevant participant in the wider tissue machinery supply chain.9. Maflex S.r.l. (Italy)Maflex is an Italian manufacturer specializing in tissue converting machinery. Based in Lucca, the company supplies equipment and technical solutions for tissue producers, with a focus on converting processes and production-line integration. Its technologies serve manufacturers processing parent tissue rolls into finished consumer products. Maflex is therefore relevant to buyers evaluating broader tissue production configurations, particularly where converting equipment needs to be coordinated with downstream packaging systems.10. TLM Group (Italy)TLM Group develops automatic packaging machinery, including flow-pack systems designed for different product dimensions and packaging requirements. Its FUTURA flow-pack machine features a dynamic forming system and stored format settings to facilitate product changeovers. While its portfolio is broader than facial tissue packaging alone, its flexible wrapping technology is relevant to manufacturers evaluating automated film-based packaging solutions and production configurations requiring adaptable packaging formats.Key Technical Considerations for Tissue Packaging EquipmentWhen evaluating a facial tissue packing machine or a complete packaging line, manufacturers should consider more than nominal production speed.Packaging format and dimensions. Rectangular facial tissue boxes, cube boxes, individual soft packs and canisters require different machine configurations. Carton dimensions, board grammage and film specifications should be matched to the intended finished product.Packaging material compatibility. Soft tissue wrapping machines commonly process CPP, PE and composite films, while carton packing equipment must accommodate the required board thickness and folding characteristics. For manufacturers planning more sustainable packaging, compatibility with paper-based and recyclable materials is also worth evaluating.Production speed and operating conditions. Rated output should be assessed alongside pack dimensions, product feeding stability, film properties and downstream handling capacity. Buyers should request tested operating conditions rather than comparing headline speeds alone.Automation and line integration. A complete tissue packaging line may include a tissue cartoning machine, shrink wrapper, case packer, conveyor system and palletizer. Coordinating these components can reduce manual handling and improve overall production efficiency.Technical documentation and service. Relevant documents include machine-specific conformity records, operating manuals, spare-parts availability and after-sales commitments. Buyers should verify the scope and validity of certification documents for the exact machine configuration being purchased.Market OutlookThe development of tissue packaging machinery is closely linked to rising demand for household hygiene products, automation and more efficient manufacturing operations. Facial tissues, napkins, bathroom tissue and kitchen paper each require different packaging formats, encouraging equipment manufacturers to develop more flexible product portfolios.For machinery suppliers, the ability to combine individual wrapping, tissue cartoning, bundling and end-of-line automation is becoming increasingly relevant. For tissue producers, selecting a suitable equipment partner involves evaluating packaging compatibility, production requirements, technical documentation and long-term service capabilities.WIMACH's portfolio of facial tissue wrappers, tissue box packing machines, cube box cartoners, canister packing equipment and integrated packaging lines positions the company within this developing market. Its published specifications, project references and service arrangements provide technical information for buyers evaluating equipment configurations for different tissue packaging applications.As the market develops through 2026, manufacturers offering adaptable machinery and integrated packaging solutions are expected to remain important participants in the tissue converting and packaging industry.

Rex Din

Wenzhou Wimach Machinery Co., Ltd.

+ +86 177 5771 8080

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Top 10 Reputable Facial Tissue Packing Machine Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Packaging Technology News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 08:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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