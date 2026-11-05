10Zig Appoints Scott Seddon As EMEA Channel Development Manager

Scott Seddon, EMEA Channel Development Manager at 10ZiG

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments.

End User Computing specialist with more than 25 years' experience joins to grow 10ZiG's distributor and reseller network across the region

- Scott Seddon, EMEA Channel Development Manager, 10ZiGLEICESTER, FL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 10ZiGTechnology, a leading provider of thin and zero client hardware and software solutions for VDI, DaaS, and web application environments, today announced the appointment of Scott Seddon as EMEA Channel Development Manager. He is responsible for managing and growing 10ZiG's channel in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including winning new business in countries where 10ZiG has yet to build a strong presence.10ZiG works on a channel-first model and Scott's role centres on recruiting new distributors and resellers, while working closely with existing partners – from distributor account managers who support resellers, to the resellers themselves who sell directly to end-user organisations.Scott brings more than 25 years' experience in end user computing (EUC), having worked in technical roles before moving into partner and channel-focused positions. He spent 13 years at The Co-operative Bank, progressing from first and second-line support to a project delivery analyst. During that time, he was part of the team that built the bank's Citrix infrastructure and rolled out thin clients to hundreds of branches across the UK, taking the project from proof of concept through QA testing and into production.He then spent 13 years at ThinPrint, moving from consultancy into partnership management and, most recently, serving as EUC evangelist and strategic partnerships manager. Here he was entrusted with the company's largest enterprise accounts.Scott is already a popular member of the EUC sector, with an extensive network in EMEA, acknowledged in 2022 after he was awarded and trusted as Chief Printing Officer for the global E2E EUCDEX (expert to expert) community - an acknowledgement for decades of hands-on expertise and commitment to the EUC space. Scott also worked closely with 10ZiG to establish the alliance partnership between ThinPrint and 10ZiG.“Joining 10ZiG is the natural next step in my career,” says Scott Seddon, EMEA Channel Development Manager at 10ZiG.“I'll be working with the same channel network I've built relationships with over many years, so can quickly make a real difference. There's a real opportunity to grow 10ZiG's business and I'm super excited to get started.”Scott joins at a time of significant opportunity for 10ZiG's partners. With Omnissa having removed the legacy PCoIP protocol from new Horizon releases, organisations still running Tera2-based PCoIP zero clients face replacing them and 10ZiG provides a supported migration path to the latest remote display protocols such as Blast Extreme.Security is a further driver. As organisations face a growing volume of AI-driven cyber-attacks, keeping endpoints updated is imperative and 10ZiG's secure, purpose-built devices hold no local data – are 'read only' - and are backed by the company's commitment to regular software and security patch updates. 10ZiG's solutions are therefore ideal for end-user organisations across a wide range of industry sectors, including education, healthcare, finance, logistics and particularly defence given the increase in Government spending in this area.“Scott really impressed with his knowledge of all aspects of EUC, partner management and relationship building,” said James Broughton, Sales Director at 10ZiG Technology.“He brings a wide range of skill sets and, being able to talk tech with EUC specialists from day one, will put him on a level that builds trust. Scott's approach to managing the channel is fundamentally an ethical one – he wants to support partners conscientiously and we are delighted to announce his appointment.”About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a leading provider of thin and zero client hardware and software solutions for VDI, DaaS and cloud workspaces. Its portfolio includes purpose-built thin clients, PC repurposing software and the free 10ZiG Manager endpoint management platform. Through its growing ecosystem of technology partners, 10ZiG helps organizations deliver secure, flexible and centrally managed endpoint computing. Learn more at .

Erin Jones

Avista PR for 10ZiG

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10ZiG appoints Scott Seddon as EMEA Channel Development Manager News Provided By 10ZiG Technology November 05, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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