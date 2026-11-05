BC Bus Crash Triggers Code Orange, Multiple Seriously Injured
(MENAFN) A bus crashed Wednesday on Highway 39 south of Mackenzie, British Columbia, leaving multiple people injured, some of them seriously, according to media reports.
Northern Health declared a code orange, the designation for mass casualty events, at hospitals in Mackenzie and Prince George, a national broadcaster reported.
The health authority has not disclosed how many patients are involved or the extent of their injuries.
Residents have been urged to stay away from emergency departments unless they face life-threatening emergencies.
The same report said data center company IREN confirmed that one of its contractors had chartered the bus.
Local media reported that the vehicle was not a school bus.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area, and the highway is expected to stay closed for several hours.
Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the crash.
Northern Health declared a code orange, the designation for mass casualty events, at hospitals in Mackenzie and Prince George, a national broadcaster reported.
The health authority has not disclosed how many patients are involved or the extent of their injuries.
Residents have been urged to stay away from emergency departments unless they face life-threatening emergencies.
The same report said data center company IREN confirmed that one of its contractors had chartered the bus.
Local media reported that the vehicle was not a school bus.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area, and the highway is expected to stay closed for several hours.
Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the crash.
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