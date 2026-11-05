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Beyond Connectivity: Lacuna Ads Turns Programmatic Infrastructure into Customer Value

05.11.2026 / 09:45 CET/CEST

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SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacuna, a global programmatic advertising technology company headquartered in Singapore, today outlined how the three core products in its Lacuna Ads ecosystem, Lacuna Axis, Lacuna Engine and Lacuna Agent, turn programmatic connectivity into practical value for sellers, buyers and platform teams. Together, they operate across an ecosystem processing more than 200 billion ad requests each day.



Programmatic advertising is now central to digital media buying. In its December 2025 Global Ad Spend Forecasts, Dentsu projected that programmatic advertising would account for more than four-fifths of digital investment in 2026. As adoption deepens, the industry's next phase of growth will depend on turning connectivity into better decisions, more efficient execution and stronger operations. Launched in 2022, Lacuna Axis is the core ad exchange at the foundation of the Lacuna Ads ecosystem. On the supply side, Lacuna Axis brings together diversified inventory from direct publishers, SDK networks, OEMs and SSPs, as well as O&O traffic supported by a portfolio of utility and gaming apps with more than 2.4 billion installs. On the demand side, more than 200 demand sources, including over 100 premium DSPs, bring diverse buyer demand to the exchange. AI-driven routing, dynamic yield optimization and traffic-quality controls help direct each opportunity toward the buyers most likely to value it. These capabilities support stronger yield and more sustainable monetization for sellers, while giving buyers more efficient access to diversified global supply. Built on Lacuna Axis, Lacuna Engine was introduced in 2023 to turn marketplace access into campaign action. As Lacuna Ads' proprietary DSP for advertisers and agencies, it applies real-time marketplace signals and data intelligence to traffic selection, bidding and campaign optimization. Independent verification from providers including HUMAN and Pixalate supports IVT detection and traffic-quality controls. These optimization and quality-control capabilities help buyers reduce inefficient spend, make better-informed decisions and execute campaigns with greater confidence. Lacuna is also registered under IAB Europe's TCF and listed on the Global Vendor List, further strengthening its credentials across the programmatic ecosystem. Lacuna Agent, launched in 2026, makes Lacuna Axis infrastructure and operating capabilities available to external platform teams through a self-service SaaS platform. By combining demand connectivity, traffic optimization and operational tools, Lacuna Agent enables customers to build and operate an ad exchange without assuming the full cost and technical complexity of developing and maintaining an in-house stack. This can lower operating costs, accelerate time to market and give platform teams greater control over their programmatic businesses. "The next phase of programmatic will not be defined by how many connections a company has, but by the value it creates from them," said Michael Wang, CEO of Lacuna. "As the ecosystem grows more complex, sellers, buyers and platform teams need infrastructure that turns access into better decisions and stronger outcomes. Lacuna Ads was built to unlock untapped opportunities, drive measurable growth and catalyze the future of programmatic." By combining programmatic connectivity with intelligence and operational control, Lacuna Ads helps customers move beyond access to better decisions, stronger execution and sustainable growth across the value chain. About Lacuna Ads Developed by Lacuna, a global programmatic advertising technology company founded in 2022 and headquartered in Singapore, Lacuna Ads is an integrated programmatic advertising ecosystem that delivers an end-to-end suite of solutions comprising an ad exchange, an intelligent demand-side optimization platform, and a full-stack self-service SaaS platform. Powered by O&O traffic and proprietary data models refined over time, Lacuna Ads embeds data intelligence and AI optimization throughout the ecosystem, establishing a distinct edge across key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.



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