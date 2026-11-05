Mallia Innovations / Key word(s): Alliance

Mallia Aesthetics and Neomed Enter Exclusive Middle East Partnership with First 8T3 Essentials Approval Granted

05.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Mallia Aesthetics and Neomed Enter Exclusive Middle East Partnership with First 8T3 Essentials Approval Granted

Partnership combines Mallia's science-based products for hair regeneration with Neomed's strong expertise in aesthetics and deep regional market network

Neomed has already secured regulatory approval for 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum in Saudi Arabia

Neomed to lead further regulatory approvals, distribution and market launches across several Middle Eastern markets 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum and 8T3 Essentials Lash & Brow Serum to be marketed directly to consumers and through dermatologists and pharmacists Erlangen, Germany, November 05, 2026 - Mallia Aesthetics GmbH, a company focusing on the development and commercialization of cosmetic products to stimulate hair growth, and Neomed Group, a regional provider of medical, healthcare and aesthetics services in the Middle East, today announced an exclusive market access and distribution partnership to bring Mallia's 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum and 8T3 Essentials Lash & Brow Serum to several markets across the region. Under the agreement, Neomed will take responsibility for the regulatory approval process for both 8T3 Essentials products and, subject to approval, will lead their market launches. Neomed has already secured regulatory approval for 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum in Saudi Arabia and is preparing to launch the product there. Further approvals and launches are expected in early 2027, including in the United Arab Emirates. Neomed will leverage its established regional network and market expertise to distribute the products via a combination of direct-to-consumer channels and through dermatologists and pharmacists in the respective markets. For Mallia, the partnership represents its first commercial collaboration outside of Europe and is an important step in the international development of its 8T3 Essentials portfolio. For Neomed, the collaboration adds to its offering a hormone-free hair growth product portfolio that is backed by decades of scientific research and successful consumer studies. “Entering the Middle East with 8T3 Essentials is a major milestone for Mallia, and we could not imagine a stronger partner for this next phase. We have seen strong interest in our 8T3 Essentials products since their launch in Europe, and we are now taking the next step in making them available in additional markets, starting with Saudi Arabia,” said Dr. Manfred Gröppel, Co-founder and Managing Director of Mallia Innovations.“The combination of our science-based products and Neomed's deep understanding of the regional aesthetics market, outstanding network and commercial expertise creates an excellent opportunity to bring 8T3 Essentials to a much broader audience. We look forward to together building a strong presence for the portfolio in the region.” Elie Helou, Managing Director of Neomed, said:“We are excited to bring 8T3 Essentials to the Middle East and to partner with Mallia on this important market opportunity. We are particularly pleased to have already secured regulatory approval for 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum in Saudi Arabia. The combination of a compelling scientific foundation, an innovative approach to hair growth and convincing consumer study results makes these products particularly exciting for the region. We see strong potential for the products and are confident that our established relationships with healthcare professionals and consumers will provide an excellent platform for their launch. We look forward to introducing 8T3 Essentials to the market and building the brand together with Mallia.” 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum and 8T3 Essentials Lash & Brow Serum contain MAL-838, a proprietary cosmetic ingredient based on the naturally occurring immunomodulatory protein sCD83. The product is the result of more than 25 years of research on sCD83 led by Mallia Co-founder Prof. Dr. Alexander Steinkasserer. Positive results from a six-month consumer study with 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum showed measurable new hair growth in 70% of participants and an average increase in hair density of 30%. 8T3 Essentials Lash & Brow Serum has also shown positive results in a 12-week consumer study, with 81% of participants reporting visibly longer lashes and objective measurements showing individual increases in lash length of up to 39%. The 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum and 8T3 Essentials Lash & Brow Serum are currently available in the European Union. With Saudi Arabia, 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum will enter its first market in the Middle East. The products will continue to be manufactured in Europe by Mallia and its manufacturing partners, with Neomed responsible for distribution and market launches in the respective Middle Eastern markets. Mallia and Neomed will provide updates on additional markets and launch timing as further regulatory approvals are obtained. About sCD83 Soluble CD83 (sCD83) is an immunomodulatory protein currently being developed for the topical treatment of hair loss (MAL‐856) and stimulation of hair growth (MAL‐838). The soluble CD83 protein was first identified in 2001 by Prof. Steinkasserer, a co-founder of Mallia. It possesses anti-inflammatory properties by inducing resolution of inflammation, which promotes wound healing and induces new hair growth1. In addition, sCD83 has been shown to activate regulatory T cells (Tregs)2, which can directly interact with and activate hair follicles.3 Furthermore, sCD83 inhibits cell death of hair follicle cells and directly activates follicular stem cells, as well as keratin production, thereby stimulating new hair growth. This multimodal mechanism distinguishes sCD83 from other topically applied hair growth products. When topically applied, sCD83 directly enters the hair follicles but does not penetrate through the skin and thus does not enter the bloodstream. The effect is localized, which is a significant advantage over systemic treatment options, which can cause severe side effects. About hair loss Hormone-related hair loss in men and women (androgenetic alopecia, or AGA) is the most common form of hair loss. Worldwide, more than 70% of men and 50% of postmenopausal women are affected by androgenetic alopecia. An additional 147 million people suffer from immune-mediated, circular hair loss (alopecia areata, or AA4,5). Androgenetic alopecia usually progresses gradually and is caused by genetic and hormonal factors. In men, it often leads to a receding hairline and baldness on the top of the head, while in women it leads to thinning hair along the part. Alopecia areata causes circular patches of hair loss on the scalp, face, or other parts of the body. It occurs when the immune system erroneously attacks hair follicles, leading to immune-mediated hair loss. About Mallia Mallia Innovations GmbH, based in Erlangen, Germany, is the holding company strategically driving the proprietary development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical therapies and cosmetic applications based on the immunomodulatory sCD83 protein. These are aimed at hair growth, hair loss, and other dermatological indications, including wound healing. Mallia Therapeutics GmbH focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for patients suffering from androgenetic alopecia or alopecia areata. The active ingredient, MAL-856 is based on the scientifically proven immunomodulatory mode of action of sCD83, which has been investigated for over 25 years by Mallia Co‐founder Prof. Dr. Alexander Steinkasserer.6 Mallia Aesthetics GmbH focuses on cosmetic applications designed to stimulate hair growth, which are also based on the scientifically validated sCD83 protein. The company develops innovative cosmetic products based on MAL-838, which are marketed to professionals and consumers. To purchase products from the 8T3 Essentials line, please visit our online shop: For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook. About Neomed Group Over 20 years of experience in the Medical, Healthcare, and Aesthetics industries across the Middle East. With a forged background through multinational companies, entrepreneurships, and startups, we offer a wide range of solutions and services to be your trusted partner on your journey to better health and well-being. For more information, visit Mallia Contact:

Mallia Aesthetics GmbH

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1 Royzman, D., Peckert-Maier, K., Stich, L., König, C., Wild, A. B., Tauchi, M.,... & Steinkasserer, A. (2022). Soluble CD83 improves and accelerates wound healing by the induction of pro-resolving macrophages. Frontiers in Immunology, 13, 1012647. DOI: 10.3389/fimmu.2022.1012647 2 Bock, F., Rössner, S., Onderka, J., Lechmann, M., Pallotta, M. T., Fallarino, F.,... & Zinser, E. (2013). Topical application of soluble CD83 induces IDO-mediated immune modulation, increases Foxp3+ T cells, and prolongs allogeneic corneal graft survival. The Journal of Immunology, 191(4), 1965-1975. DOI: 10.4049/jimmunol.1201531 3 Ali, N., Zirak, B., Rodriguez, R. S., Pauli, M. L., Truong, H. A., Lai, K.,... & Rosenblum, M. D. (2017). Regulatory T cells in skin facilitate epithelial stem cell differentiation. Cell, 169(6), 1119-1129. DOI: 4 Feinstein, R. P. (2022). Androgenetic alopecia.: 5 Mostaghimi, A., Gandhi, K., Done, N., Ray, M., Gao, W., Carley, C.,... & Sikirica, V. (2022). All-cause health care resource utilization and costs among adults with alopecia areata: A retrospective claims database study in the United States. Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy, 28(4), 426-434: DOI: 10.18553/jmcp.2022.28.4.426 6 Lechmann, M., Krooshoop, D. J., Dudziak, D., Kremmer, E., Kuhnt, C., Figdor, C. G.,... & Steinkasserer, A. (2001). The extracellular domain of CD83 inhibits dendritic cell–mediated T cell stimulation and binds to a ligand on dendritic cells. The Journal of experimental medicine, 194(12), 1813-1821. DOI: 10.1084/jem.194.12.1813 05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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