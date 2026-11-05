Vin Diesel Wishes Meadow Walker On Her Birthday: Proud Of You Beyond Words

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Vin Diesel penned an emotional birthday wish for his goddaughter Meadow Walker and shared a heartfelt message.

Diesel took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome image of himself with Meadow, daughter of his friend and late star Paul Walker. Calling her an angel, the actor wished that she continues to bring light to the world, adding that he is“proud of you beyond words”.

“Proud of you beyond words...Happy Birthday angel... May you continue to bring light to this world,” Diesel wrote in the caption section.

Meadow is the daughter of actor Paul Walker, who died in 2013. Paul Walker was best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise. He began his career as a child actor in the 1980s, gaining recognition in the 1990s after appearing in the television soap opera The Young and the Restless.

He was then seen in teen comedy She's All That and the comedy-drama Varsity Blues and rose to international fame by starring in The Fast and the Furious, Joy Ride, Into the Blue, Running Scared.

However, Walker earned praise for his performance in the survival drama Eight Below and for his portrayal of Hank Hansen in Flags of Our Fathers. The actor largely appeared in low-budget action films, but starred in the commercially successful heist film Takers. Walker died in a single-vehicle collision on November 30, 2013, as a passenger in a speeding Porsche Carrera GT.

Talking about Diesel, he gained prominence for portraying Dominic "Dom" Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. Diesel got the spotlight in the late 1990s and first became known for appearing in Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan in 1998.

He was then seen in Boiler Room, The Pacifier XXX, and The Chronicles of Riddick. Diesel's voice acting work includes The Iron Giant, the video games The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay and The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena, and the voices of Groot I and Groot II.

Diesel was last seen in Fast X, the sequel to F9. It stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, and Charlize Theron.