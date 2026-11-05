Rs 30,000 Debt Turns Deadly In Surat: Man Kills Friend, Dumps Body In Cemetery And Head 3 Km Away

A man from Odisha beheaded his colleague over a Rs 30,000 loan and threw the severed head and body around three kilometres apart in Gujarat's Surat. The deceased and the accused, Sachit Kumar Narendra Bal, had been employed by the same powerloom firm for the previous six months. The victim borrowed Rs 30,000 from Bal and failed to reimburse it, according to the police. The matter was a common source of conflict between the two.

Bal killed his coworker because he was furious over this. On November 3, the police control room learned that a man's nude, headless body was found in a cemetery close to the Gotlawadi crossroads.

Bal was then taken into custody and questioned by the police, after which he admitted to the crime.

About three kilometers from the cemetery, next to the railroad lines beneath the Alkapuri Railroad Bridge, the police found the severed head based on information provided by the accused.

The murder may have happened two days ago, according to the police's preliminary assessment. According to officials, the accused has been taken into custody and the corpse and severed head have been submitted for a post-mortem test.

What Did Police Say?

Both were residents of Rail Rahat Colony at Katargam and came from Cuttack, Odisha, to work in a powerloom factory on Ved Road in Surat, according to the police.

They had quarrelled over the amount before that as well, Katargam police Inspector L R Gohil said.

Gohil said,“On Sunday evening, Suchit called Sanjit to his house for some work, and later hit him on the head with a blunt object, killing him in the house in the presence of his wife."

“Late at night, Suchit carried the body in a gunny bag and disposed of it in the bushes in the Christian burial ground, around 50 meters from his house and returned home. On Monday night, he again went to the burial ground, severed the head from the body, and placed it in a plastic bag. He took the head on a bike, and while passing on Alkapuri Bridge, dropped the head into the bushes near the railway tracks and returned home.”