Uttarakhand CM Approves 3 Percent DA Hike For State Government Staff

Uttarakhand Government Increases DA

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday approved a 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, raising it from 60 per cent to 63 per cent with effect from July 1, 2026. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Government of India had previously increased the Dearness Allowance rate by 3% to 63%, effective July 1, 2026, for employees drawing salaries under the 7th Central Pay Commission. Following suit, the Chief Minister has approved the proposal to grant state employees Dearness Allowance on par with the Central Government.

Along with state government employees, this decision will also benefit eligible personnel working in local bodies, aided educational institutions, state universities, technical educational institutions, and those drawing salaries under UGC pay scales. With the Chief Minister's approval, the differential amount of the Dearness Allowance for the period from July 1, 2026, to October 31, 2026, will be paid in cash as arrears to the eligible employees.

Central Government Context

The approval comes after the Central Government announced the 3 per cent increase in DA for its employees, taking the rate from 60 per cent to 63 per cent with effect from July 1, 2026. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the additional instalment of DA for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners on October 28, providing relief against rising prices. The revision will benefit approximately 48.54 lakh Central Government employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners across the country.

According to the Central Government, the combined annual financial implication of the increase in DA and DR will be Rs 10,016.10 crore, adding to the government's expenditure. The additional instalment of DA and DR was approved in accordance with the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. Dearness Allowance is provided to serving government employees to help offset the impact of inflation on their cost of living. Dearness Relief serves a similar purpose for pensioners by helping them manage the effect of rising prices on their pension income. With the latest revision, eligible Central Government employees and pensioners will receive an additional three percentage points over the previous rate of 60 per cent of their basic pay or pension, respectively. (ANI)

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