WHO Highlights Progress as Countries Eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases
(MENAFN) At least 63 countries had successfully eliminated one or more neglected tropical diseases by June 2026, although insufficient funding and disparities in progress continue to threaten global efforts, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday.
According to the agency's latest assessment, the number of countries achieving the elimination of at least one neglected tropical disease (NTD) increased from 42 in 2020 to 63 by June 2026.
A midterm review of the WHO's 2021-2030 roadmap for tackling these diseases found that elimination efforts were expanding across more countries, while "fewer people need treatment."
The number of individuals requiring medical treatment or other health interventions declined to 1.41 billion in 2024, marking a 36% decrease compared with 2010, the report showed.
Significant improvements have also been recorded in controlling specific diseases. Sleeping sickness cases have dropped by 98% since 1999, while Guinea worm disease registered its lowest-ever number of human infections, with just 10 cases reported in 2025.
"Elimination of neglected tropical diseases is one of the standout success stories of global health," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Despite these achievements, Tedros cautioned that the "fragile" progress remains vulnerable to setbacks unless countries secure consistent financial resources and strengthen the integration of disease prevention and treatment into primary healthcare services.
According to the agency's latest assessment, the number of countries achieving the elimination of at least one neglected tropical disease (NTD) increased from 42 in 2020 to 63 by June 2026.
A midterm review of the WHO's 2021-2030 roadmap for tackling these diseases found that elimination efforts were expanding across more countries, while "fewer people need treatment."
The number of individuals requiring medical treatment or other health interventions declined to 1.41 billion in 2024, marking a 36% decrease compared with 2010, the report showed.
Significant improvements have also been recorded in controlling specific diseases. Sleeping sickness cases have dropped by 98% since 1999, while Guinea worm disease registered its lowest-ever number of human infections, with just 10 cases reported in 2025.
"Elimination of neglected tropical diseases is one of the standout success stories of global health," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Despite these achievements, Tedros cautioned that the "fragile" progress remains vulnerable to setbacks unless countries secure consistent financial resources and strengthen the integration of disease prevention and treatment into primary healthcare services.
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