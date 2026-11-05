IPL 2027: Livingstone, Edwards Move To CSK As Khaleel, Ellis Head To SRH In Massive Trade

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have struck one of the biggest deals of the IPL 2027 trading window. As per the massive trade deal, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Australia all-rounder Jack Edwards will move to CSK, while India left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed and Australia pacer Nathan Ellis are set to join SRH.

The trade is a reshuffle for both teams' combinations. CSK have added two overseas all-rounders to their ranks, while SRH strengthened their pace attack with a left-armer in Khaleel and a death-overs specialist in Ellis.

The headline move is of Livingstone, who was bought by SRH for Rs 13 crore, and an official statement by the tournament says he now joins CSK at less than half that price – Rs 6 crore. Livingstone didn't have a memorable IPL 2026 - scoring only 15 runs in two games before losing his spot in the playing eleven.

Edwards follows him to Chennai on his existing fee of Rs 3 crore. The Australian all-rounder was picked up by SRH before he had played international cricket, but a foot injury kept him out of IPL 2026 altogether. SRH, in turn, welcome back an old face in Khaleel, who played for the franchise from 2018 to 2021. He returns to SRH on his current fee of Rs 4.8 crore.

Khaleel was one of CSK's most reliable bowlers in IPL 2025, picking 15 wickets from 14 matches. His 2026 season was cut short after five games due to a right hamstring injury needing surgery.

The deal is completed by Ellis, who joins SRH on his existing fee of Rs 2 crore after missing IPL 2026 due to aggravating an old hamstring injury. The Australian right-arm pacer is known for his variations and ability to hold his own in the death overs.

His addition gives SRH another experienced T20 option in their pace bowling attack. Interestingly, Ellis was a member of the Sunrisers Leeds in this year's The Hundred competition in England.

The CSK-SRH deal comes after previous high-profile moves being made in the ongoing trading window. Delhi Capitals brought back former captain Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants in exchange for left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. DC also sent left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan back to SRH, with leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari coming to them in return.