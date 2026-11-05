Macron Holds Security Meeting Ahead of Nationwide French Protests
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron chaired a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday as authorities prepared for nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Nov. 5 and 7, according to reports.
The gathering took place following the government's weekly Cabinet meeting, with discussions focused on preparations for the planned protests and measures to “ensure public order.”
Thursday's nationwide demonstrations are expected to involve employees from both the public and private sectors, alongside retirees demanding improvements in salaries and purchasing power.
Students and secondary school pupils are also expected to participate, calling for better conditions in their workplaces and educational institutions.
The nationwide action scheduled for Nov. 5 was initiated by major trade union organizations seeking to draw attention to workers' economic and social demands.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Vests movement, which has been organizing demonstrations over rising living costs since Oct. 17, has encouraged its supporters to take part in Thursday's strike and protests. The movement has also called for continued demonstrations through Saturday.
The gathering took place following the government's weekly Cabinet meeting, with discussions focused on preparations for the planned protests and measures to “ensure public order.”
Thursday's nationwide demonstrations are expected to involve employees from both the public and private sectors, alongside retirees demanding improvements in salaries and purchasing power.
Students and secondary school pupils are also expected to participate, calling for better conditions in their workplaces and educational institutions.
The nationwide action scheduled for Nov. 5 was initiated by major trade union organizations seeking to draw attention to workers' economic and social demands.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Vests movement, which has been organizing demonstrations over rising living costs since Oct. 17, has encouraged its supporters to take part in Thursday's strike and protests. The movement has also called for continued demonstrations through Saturday.
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