Vance Unveils 4-Point Plan to Win Back Disaffected Trump Voters
(MENAFN) JD Vance, the US vice president, is moving to forge a new political coalition among disillusioned backers of President Donald Trump as the 2028 presidential race comes into view, a major cable news outlet reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The report said Vance has started carving out his own political message since Republicans suffered losses in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. That includes airing disagreements with Trump over foreign policy and Washington’s ties to Israel.
One source close to post-election developments said senior administration officials gathered at the White House on Wednesday morning to coordinate their post-midterm messaging.
Following that meeting, Vance took to the US social media platform X to cite a pollster’s four-step blueprint for winning back voters: ending the war in Iran, concentrating on the cost of living and inflation, putting America first and changing “our relationship with Israel.”
“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance said on X, referring to the Iran war. “The president himself said so last night.”
A White House official told the outlet that the four goals form Vance’s rallying cry to the “new right.” The official described it as a coalition aligned with Trump’s original “America First” movement, whose members also believe Trump is too closely tied to Israel on foreign policy.
The official stressed that Vance’s message does not signal a break with Trump. Instead, it targets Republicans who back the president but disagree with, or feel betrayed by, his foreign policy.
“Vance is our guy,” the official said, describing that message.
The report said Vance has started carving out his own political message since Republicans suffered losses in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. That includes airing disagreements with Trump over foreign policy and Washington’s ties to Israel.
One source close to post-election developments said senior administration officials gathered at the White House on Wednesday morning to coordinate their post-midterm messaging.
Following that meeting, Vance took to the US social media platform X to cite a pollster’s four-step blueprint for winning back voters: ending the war in Iran, concentrating on the cost of living and inflation, putting America first and changing “our relationship with Israel.”
“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance said on X, referring to the Iran war. “The president himself said so last night.”
A White House official told the outlet that the four goals form Vance’s rallying cry to the “new right.” The official described it as a coalition aligned with Trump’s original “America First” movement, whose members also believe Trump is too closely tied to Israel on foreign policy.
The official stressed that Vance’s message does not signal a break with Trump. Instead, it targets Republicans who back the president but disagree with, or feel betrayed by, his foreign policy.
“Vance is our guy,” the official said, describing that message.
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