White House Shares Trump Image Reaffirming His Presidency
(MENAFN) The White House shared an image of US President Donald Trump seated behind the Resolute Desk on Wednesday, featuring the caption: "PSA: Trump is still your President."
The message appeared on the administration's official account on the US social media platform X, following major Democratic victories in Tuesday's midterm elections. Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, bringing an end to Republican dominance in Congress.
The electoral outcome is expected to strengthen Democrats' ability to challenge and obstruct Trump's legislative priorities, after Republicans previously maintained slim majorities in both chambers.
Trump had earlier recognized the Democrats' performance, saying they "did a good job" at the polls. He also suggested that Republican candidates might have achieved stronger results if his name had appeared on the ballot.
Addressing concerns over his administration's approach to Iran, Trump said voters supported his policy but "probably weren't willing" to bear the immediate financial consequences of rising gasoline prices.
Although he commended Democratic contenders for campaigning "hard," the president rejected the suggestion that the election results represented a "hit on me."
Trump also expressed readiness to cooperate with Democratic lawmakers on "many, many things," identifying immigration as one of the potential areas for bipartisan discussions.
The message appeared on the administration's official account on the US social media platform X, following major Democratic victories in Tuesday's midterm elections. Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, bringing an end to Republican dominance in Congress.
The electoral outcome is expected to strengthen Democrats' ability to challenge and obstruct Trump's legislative priorities, after Republicans previously maintained slim majorities in both chambers.
Trump had earlier recognized the Democrats' performance, saying they "did a good job" at the polls. He also suggested that Republican candidates might have achieved stronger results if his name had appeared on the ballot.
Addressing concerns over his administration's approach to Iran, Trump said voters supported his policy but "probably weren't willing" to bear the immediate financial consequences of rising gasoline prices.
Although he commended Democratic contenders for campaigning "hard," the president rejected the suggestion that the election results represented a "hit on me."
Trump also expressed readiness to cooperate with Democratic lawmakers on "many, many things," identifying immigration as one of the potential areas for bipartisan discussions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment