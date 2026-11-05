Pope Leo XIV Welcomes Bob Dylan at Vatican During Rome Tour
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV met Nobel Prize-winning American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan at the Vatican's Apostolic Palace on Wednesday as the musician visited Rome during his Italian tour.
The short private meeting featured greetings, a conversation and an exchange of presents.
The pope gave Dylan a rosary, while the 85-year-old artist presented Leo with a signed copy of his autobiography, Chronicles: Volume One.
Photographs released by Vatican Media showed the Chicago-born pontiff, wearing his traditional white cassock, shaking hands with Dylan, who appeared in a black hooded sweatshirt, coat and gloves.
Dylan, whose birth name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, was in the Italian capital ahead of a scheduled performance Thursday at the Palazzo dello Sport.
The concert forms part of the European autumn leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, which also features performances in Milan and Bologna.
The meeting follows previous references by Leo to Dylan's music in his writings.
In July, the pope included a line from Dylan's 1963 anti-nuclear composition Go Away You Bomb in the preface to Disarmed and Disarming: Peace Is a Gift, a book released by the Vatican Publishing House.
"I hate you cause yer man-made and man-owned, an' man-handled," Leo quoted, as he warned about the dangers of global rearmament and nuclear weapons.
Dylan wrote the composition during the Cold War, but it was never officially recorded or released on an album. Its typewritten manuscript remained unpublished until it was found in 2013.
Wednesday's meeting was the second time Dylan had met a pope. In 1997, he performed for Pope John Paul II before an audience of approximately 300,000 young people attending the 23rd National Eucharistic Congress in Bologna.
During that event, Dylan performed several songs, including Knockin' on Heaven's Door, before joining John Paul II onstage.
The short private meeting featured greetings, a conversation and an exchange of presents.
The pope gave Dylan a rosary, while the 85-year-old artist presented Leo with a signed copy of his autobiography, Chronicles: Volume One.
Photographs released by Vatican Media showed the Chicago-born pontiff, wearing his traditional white cassock, shaking hands with Dylan, who appeared in a black hooded sweatshirt, coat and gloves.
Dylan, whose birth name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, was in the Italian capital ahead of a scheduled performance Thursday at the Palazzo dello Sport.
The concert forms part of the European autumn leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, which also features performances in Milan and Bologna.
The meeting follows previous references by Leo to Dylan's music in his writings.
In July, the pope included a line from Dylan's 1963 anti-nuclear composition Go Away You Bomb in the preface to Disarmed and Disarming: Peace Is a Gift, a book released by the Vatican Publishing House.
"I hate you cause yer man-made and man-owned, an' man-handled," Leo quoted, as he warned about the dangers of global rearmament and nuclear weapons.
Dylan wrote the composition during the Cold War, but it was never officially recorded or released on an album. Its typewritten manuscript remained unpublished until it was found in 2013.
Wednesday's meeting was the second time Dylan had met a pope. In 1997, he performed for Pope John Paul II before an audience of approximately 300,000 young people attending the 23rd National Eucharistic Congress in Bologna.
During that event, Dylan performed several songs, including Knockin' on Heaven's Door, before joining John Paul II onstage.
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