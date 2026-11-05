Zelenskyy Seeks Stronger US Support Following Democratic Midterm Victory
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed hope that the Democrats' gains in the recent US midterm elections will translate into increased assistance for Kyiv as its war with Russia continues.
Speaking in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF, an excerpt of which was released late Wednesday, Zelenskyy said he expected the political changes resulting from the election outcome to benefit Ukraine. He also stressed that his country already enjoys support from both major US political parties.
“I am also grateful to the Republicans, but the Democrats speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine and providing assistance to Ukraine,” he said.
Zelenskyy also pointed to Democratic statements about rebuilding relations between the United States and Europe, saying they raised expectations that a new balance of power could emerge and provide Ukraine with additional backing.
“If Congress now speaks of strong financial support or military assistance, as Europe is doing and demonstrating today, then that will be something positive that will have an impact on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” he added.
His comments followed Tuesday's US midterm elections, in which Democrats secured control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, bringing an end to Republican control of Congress.
After the results were announced, US President Donald Trump indicated that he was prepared to cooperate with Democratic lawmakers, provided they did not attempt to obstruct his administration.
Speaking in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF, an excerpt of which was released late Wednesday, Zelenskyy said he expected the political changes resulting from the election outcome to benefit Ukraine. He also stressed that his country already enjoys support from both major US political parties.
“I am also grateful to the Republicans, but the Democrats speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine and providing assistance to Ukraine,” he said.
Zelenskyy also pointed to Democratic statements about rebuilding relations between the United States and Europe, saying they raised expectations that a new balance of power could emerge and provide Ukraine with additional backing.
“If Congress now speaks of strong financial support or military assistance, as Europe is doing and demonstrating today, then that will be something positive that will have an impact on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” he added.
His comments followed Tuesday's US midterm elections, in which Democrats secured control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, bringing an end to Republican control of Congress.
After the results were announced, US President Donald Trump indicated that he was prepared to cooperate with Democratic lawmakers, provided they did not attempt to obstruct his administration.
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