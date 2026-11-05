Trump's Midterm Defeat Raises Questions Over Future Iran Policy
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump's significant losses in the midterm elections have raised questions about the direction of his policy toward Iran, as political observers consider whether the outcome could encourage renewed diplomatic efforts or lead to further military confrontation.
Democratic candidates secured major victories in Tuesday's elections, delivering a setback to Trump's Republican Party. The results reflected growing voter frustration over rising living expenses, inflation and the ongoing conflict with Iran.
Trump acknowledged Wednesday that the war had played a role in his party's electoral losses. Nevertheless, he stood by his decision to launch the military campaign, telling the Wall Street Journal, "I would have done it again."
US foreign policy analyst Jack Clayton had previously predicted that the economic consequences of the conflict could damage Republican electoral prospects.
“We expect to see Trump politically punished in the midterm elections for a war that voters feel has further increased gas prices and the cost of living,” he said before the elections.
Diplomatic Efforts
Clayton suggested that Trump and Vice President JD Vance would favor reaching an agreement through negotiations rather than continuing military confrontation.
He highlighted Vance's recent letter to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, as a possible indication of Washington's diplomatic approach.
According to Clayton, the decision to communicate directly with Rezaei instead of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi carries particular significance. Washington reportedly views the security official as having greater influence over Iran's decision-making process, despite his hardline political reputation.
Democratic candidates secured major victories in Tuesday's elections, delivering a setback to Trump's Republican Party. The results reflected growing voter frustration over rising living expenses, inflation and the ongoing conflict with Iran.
Trump acknowledged Wednesday that the war had played a role in his party's electoral losses. Nevertheless, he stood by his decision to launch the military campaign, telling the Wall Street Journal, "I would have done it again."
US foreign policy analyst Jack Clayton had previously predicted that the economic consequences of the conflict could damage Republican electoral prospects.
“We expect to see Trump politically punished in the midterm elections for a war that voters feel has further increased gas prices and the cost of living,” he said before the elections.
Diplomatic Efforts
Clayton suggested that Trump and Vice President JD Vance would favor reaching an agreement through negotiations rather than continuing military confrontation.
He highlighted Vance's recent letter to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, as a possible indication of Washington's diplomatic approach.
According to Clayton, the decision to communicate directly with Rezaei instead of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi carries particular significance. Washington reportedly views the security official as having greater influence over Iran's decision-making process, despite his hardline political reputation.
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