Uzbekistan, China's Tianjin Discuss Railway-Linked Business Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Tianjin branch of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) discussed expanding business cooperation in agriculture, textiles, machinery manufacturing and logistics, including opportunities related to the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, at a meeting in Tashkent on November 5.

According to Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the meeting brought together a delegation from the Uzbek chamber and representatives of CCPIT's Tianjin branch.

The Uzbek delegation included Sherzod Ibragimov, deputy chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and adviser Jamil Maksudi. The Chinese side was represented by Tang Xiaowen, chairman of CCPIT's Tianjin branch.

The parties agreed to jointly prepare a draft memorandum of cooperation covering agriculture and seed production, textiles, machinery manufacturing, vocational education, port operations and logistics.

They also discussed support for industrial and logistics parks, agricultural projects and e-commerce companies in Uzbekistan, as well as the establishment of information exchange mechanisms to facilitate business cooperation.

Particular attention was given to logistics and transit cooperation in connection with the planned launch of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. The Chinese side also proposed that Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry open a trade office in Tianjin to strengthen direct business ties.

The parties also discussed expanding business contacts through upcoming events. Tianjin entrepreneurs were invited to attend the New Uzbekistan: Crossroads of Global Opportunities business forum, scheduled to take place in Tashkent from November 29 to December 5.

They also plan to organize a business visit to Tianjin for entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan's Fergana, Andijan and Namangan regions.

Tianjin is one of China's four municipalities directly under the central government and a major industrial and maritime trade center in northern China. Its gross domestic product exceeded $266 billion in 2025. The city has developed industries in agricultural seed production, textiles, machinery and engineering.