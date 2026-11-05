Tajikistan, GGGI And UN ESCAP Discuss Sustainable Finance Initiatives

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Minister of Finance Faiziddin Qahhorzoda met with representatives of a joint mission of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) on November 5 to discuss preparations for joint events aimed at developing sustainable finance instruments.

This was reported by Tajikistan's Ministry of Finance.

The meeting was attended by Kavita Ariyabandu, GGGI's regional sustainable finance specialist for Asia, and Alex Liang Tan, UN ESCAP's regional adviser on green finance.

The discussions focused on preparations for upcoming joint events, including a meeting with potential issuers, a high-level seminar and consultation, as well as other initiatives to develop sustainable finance instruments.

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is an international intergovernmental organization established in 2012. It supports developing countries and emerging economies in transitioning toward sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Its activities include providing technical and advisory assistance to governments, developing green growth strategies, facilitating green investment and supporting environmentally sustainable projects. GGGI also operates in Tajikistan through its regional program in Asia.

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) is one of the five regional commissions of the United Nations, bringing together 53 member and associate members. It promotes regional economic and social development, strengthens international cooperation and supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Its work includes providing analytical and technical assistance to governments, strengthening institutional capacity and supporting policymaking in areas related to sustainable development.