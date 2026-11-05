INNOCN Kicks Off Black Friday Sale With Up To 63% Off Monitors On Its Official Store

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From ultrawide productivity displays to QD-OLED gaming monitors, INNOCN offers limited-time Black Friday savings on new and refurbished models through November 16.INNOCN, a display technology brand specializing in monitors for gaming, productivity, and creative work, has announced its 2026 Black Friday sale on its official U.S. online store. Running from November 5 through November 16, the promotion features discounts of up to 63% on a selection of new and refurbished monitors, giving shoppers an opportunity to upgrade their workspaces and gaming setups ahead of the holiday season.The sale covers a wide range of display options, from affordable everyday monitors to large-format ultrawide screens and high-performance gaming displays. First-time customers can also enjoy an additional $10 discount on eligible purchases.Black Friday Top Picks: Ultrawide Displays and Everyday ValueAmong the featured deals is the INNOCN 40C1R, a 40-inch ultrawide monitor designed for users who need more screen space for multitasking, content creation, and entertainment. Its expansive display provides room for multiple applications, making it a practical choice for home offices and creative workstations.During the Black Friday promotion, the refurbished 40C1R is available for $209.99, down from its listed regular price of $549.99, representing approximately 62% savings.For shoppers looking for a more affordable monitor upgrade, the refurbished 25G2S is discounted from $177.49 to $89.99, while the refurbished 27D1FR is available for $69.99, down from $129.99.Another featured option, the refurbished 49C1G, offers a large-format display experience at $359.99, reduced from $749.99.Gaming and Performance: More Options for Every SetupINNOCN's Black Friday lineup also includes a selection of refurbished gaming and performance-oriented monitors, offering different options for users looking to upgrade their displays without paying full retail prices.The refurbished 25M2S is available for $129.99, reduced from $299.99, representing approximately 57% savings.Additional featured models include the GA27T1M, discounted from $449.99 to $199.99, and the GA27M1Q, reduced from $774.99 to $409.99.With multiple price points available, the promotion gives gamers and performance-focused users greater flexibility when choosing a monitor for their preferred setup and budget.Office and Design: Large Screens for Productive WorkspacesFor professionals, designers, and users building multi-monitor workstations, INNOCN is offering discounts on several refurbished displays in its office and design category.The refurbished 49C1R is available for $399.99, down from $794.98, while the 49C1S is discounted from $799.49 to $449.99.The refurbished 49Q1R is also included in the promotion at $599.99, reduced from $999.99.For customers seeking a more compact and affordable display, the refurbished 29C1F-D is available for $99.99, down from $269.99, representing approximately 63% savings.New Monitor Deals: QD-OLED Gaming and Ultrawide ExperiencesBeyond its refurbished lineup, INNOCN's Black Friday promotion includes three new monitors, giving shoppers additional options across gaming and ultrawide display categories.The INNOCN 2780S, a 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor with a 1440p resolution and a high refresh rate, is available for $314.99, reduced from $349.99. Combining QD-OLED display technology with gaming-focused performance, the 2780S is designed for users seeking responsive gameplay, rich contrast, and vivid visuals.For those who prefer an expansive viewing experience, the INNOCN E49M1R, a 49-inch ultrawide monitor, is discounted from $999.99 to $849.99.The INNOCN E49M1G is also included in the sale, with its price reduced from $889.99 to $699.99, offering $190 in savings.Black Friday Pricing and AvailabilityThe INNOCN Black Friday sale runs from November 5 through November 16, 2026, on the brand's official U.S. online store.Featured refurbished monitor deals include the 25G2S at $89.99, 27D1FR at $69.99, 40C1R at $209.99, 49C1G at $359.99, 25M2S at $129.99, GA27T1M at $199.99, GA27M1Q at $409.99, 49C1R at $399.99, 49C1S at $449.99, 49Q1R at $599.99, and 29C1F-D at $99.99.New monitor deals include the 2780S at $314.99, E49M1R at $849.99, and E49M1G at $699.99.New customers can receive an additional $10 discount on eligible orders. All offers are subject to product availability and applicable promotional terms.About INNOCNINNOCN is a display technology brand focused on developing monitors for gaming, professional productivity, creative work, and everyday entertainment. Its product portfolio includes ultrawide monitors, high-resolution displays, gaming monitors, and advanced display technologies such as OLED and Mini-LED.With a focus on visual performance, practical design, and accessibility, INNOCN aims to provide display solutions that meet the evolving needs of gamers, professionals, creators, and everyday users.For more information, visit

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INNOCN Kicks Off Black Friday Sale with Up to 63% Off Monitors on Its Official Store News Provided By HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED November 05, 2026, 08:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology



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