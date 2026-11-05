Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Actor Adah Sharma On Rejection, Fame, Typecasting And AI

Adah Sharma discusses rejection, fame and being different on Tomorrow, Today.

Actor Adah Sharma discusses being different, breaking into Indian cinema without industry connections and why doing the right thing never goes wrong.

- Adah SharmaSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Adah Sharma, an actor who has worked across Hindi and Telugu cinema. The episode explores identity, rejection, fame, typecasting and the role of artificial intelligence in creative work.In the conversation, Sharma describes growing up in Mumbai in a family with Tamil and Malayali roots, training in jazz, ballet, gymnastics and Kathak, and learning early that people are often uncomfortable with those who are different. She recounts entering the film industry without connections, debuting in the 2008 horror film "1920" and facing long gaps between roles despite strong reviews."If you're doing the right thing, I don't think it can ever go wrong," Sharma said during the episode, describing a principle she learned from her father. "Even when no one is looking."Topics covered in the episode include:- Why she once hid her abilities to fit in, and why she stopped- Imagination, solitude and why she rarely feels lonely- Auditions, rejection and the reasons casting decisions are really made- Being typecast after early roles and breaking out of it with very different characters- How audiences now see her through her most widely discussed film- Her views on artificial intelligence and its place in entertainmentNatarajan also explains the mission behind the show. "It's AI with a conscience," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today. "And the second one is building a community of what a good human looks like."The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=kvwuP-P-YqwAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Adah SharmaAdah Sharma is an Indian actor who made her film debut in the 2008 Hindi horror film "1920." Her work includes the Telugu films "Heart Attack" and "Kshanam," the Hindi film "The Kerala Story" and the series "Sunflower." She is trained in Kathak, jazz and ballet.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Adah Sharma x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Actor Adah Sharma on Rejection, Fame, Typecasting and AI News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 05, 2026, 08:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Technology



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