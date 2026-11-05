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The release outlines key considerations for evaluating PP strap suppliers, including material options, production capabilities and packaging applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A 2026 market reference for industrial packaging buyers compares nine suppliers of PP strap and related plastic strapping across the United States, Germany, Malaysia, China and Switzerland. The review covers material scope, production integration, certification, export experience and application fit, with attention to both PP strap and PET strap buying requirements.The reference is compiled from publicly described company information. It does not rank suppliers by audited revenue or market share. Instead, it sets out a qualitative order for buyers at the research and evaluation stage who need to narrow supplier lists before samples, factory audits and commercial negotiations.Industry ContextPP strap, also called polypropylene strapping, pp band or pp strapping band, is widely used for carton closure, pallet bundling and light-to-medium industrial packaging. Buyers commonly compare width, thickness, break force, elongation, surface finish, core size and compatibility with automatic or semi-automatic strapping machines.PET strap, also described as polyester strapping or pet banding, is typically specified for heavier or more demanding loads where low elongation and high tensile strength matter. In both categories, supplier evaluation increasingly involves certification readiness, roll-to-roll consistency, export documentation and the ability to support custom specifications such as embossed PET strap, printed strap, polypropylene hand strapping and pp strap roll formats.For procurement teams, the constraint is not limited to unit price. A supplier that can maintain straightness, thickness tolerance and heat-seal performance across repeat orders may reduce line stoppages and rejected loads. These operational factors sit alongside commercial terms, lead time and after-sales support.How the 2026 List Was AssessedThe order below reflects a qualitative assessment of publicly described capabilities. It is not an audited market-share table. The main comparison criteria are:Product scope across PP strap, polypropylene strapping and PET strap where disclosed.Production integration, including extrusion, stretching and in-house quality control where described.Certification and testing information, such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, SGS reports and national standards.Export supply experience, customization options and machine compatibility.Application fit for carton closure, pallet bundling, baling and heavy-duty packaging.1. Taixing Jushuo Technology Co.,Ltd. (Jushuo Packaging ) - ChinaTaixing Jushuo Technology Co.,Ltd., which uses the brand name Jushuo Packaging, is a Jiangsu-based manufacturer of strapping materials and packaging machinery. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Huangqiao Industrial Park, Taixing City, the company operates a 15,000 m2 factory and reports annual output exceeding 20,000 tons.Jushuo Packaging describes a production base with four PET strap lines, five PP strap lines and two solid-state polymerization units. Its product range includes PP Strapping Band, PP Strapping Roll, polypropylene hand strapping, PET Strapping Band, embossed PET strap, Eco Friendly Strapping and related packaging materials. The company also states that it can customize specifications, colors, printed strap and core sizes.Certification information provided by the company includes ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, compliance with GB/T 22344-2018 for PET strap and QB/T 3811-1999 for PP strap, and SGS test reports. Jushuo Packaging reports exports to Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Africa, with an export ratio of 30%. Its PET strap range includes grades described for cotton bale strap and other high-compression baling applications.2. Signode Industrial Group LLC - USASignode Industrial Group LLC is a U.S. supplier listed with Empax polypropylene hand-grade and machine-grade straps. Publicly described strengths include a long operating history since 1913, integrated PP production and performance control in camber and curl. Its PP strap offerings are positioned for hand and automated carton closure applications.3. Mosca GmbH - GermanyMosca GmbH manufactures PP and PET strapping bands and strapping machines. The company produces strapping at its Muckental facility and offers a wide range that includes automatic carton lines and Eco options. Its publicly described strengths are quality control and automation capability, making it relevant for buyers comparing strap and machine compatibility.4. Baumhueter Extrusion GmbH - GermanyBaumhueter Extrusion GmbH produces PB STRAPPING polypropylene strapping and has more than 50 years of PP strap production experience. Publicly described product priorities include high tear strength, abrasion resistance and easy welding. The company supports both hand and automatic machines and offers custom widths and printed options.5. Scientex Tsukasa Strapping (Scientex Berhad) - MalaysiaScientex Tsukasa Strapping, part of Scientex Berhad, supplies hand, machine and heavy-duty PP strapping. Publicly described capabilities include significant export volumes, ISO 9001:2015 certification and a PP width range of 5-19 mm. The company also supports embossed finishes and is noted for competitive lead time on volume export orders.6. Youngsun / Linyi Yongsun New Material Co., Ltd. - ChinaYoungsun / Linyi Yongsun New Material Co., Ltd. supplies PP strap, PET strap and composite strap, with a full range of PP strapping bands. The company is described as a China-based integrated packaging materials manufacturer with large export experience. Its PP strap range covers widths of 4-25 mm and thicknesses of 0.35-1.5 mm, with customizable options for manual to automatic applications.7. FROMM Group - SwitzerlandFROMM Group supplies PP strapping solutions as part of full packaging systems. It is described as an OEM systems provider with broad global reach and durable, automation-friendly PP strap offerings. Its market position is associated with heavy-duty applications and integrated system support rather than strap supply alone.8. Polychem Corporation - USAPolychem Corporation supplies PP and PET straps for logistics and packaging consumables. Its publicly described position is in light-to-medium bundling, with reliable PP and PET product breadth. The company is recognised in market landscape reports as a key innovator and competitor in the strapping sector.9. TITAN Umreifungstechnik GmbH & Co. KG - GermanyTITAN Umreifungstechnik GmbH & Co. KG supplies high-quality PP strapping bands with a Made in Germany positioning. Publicly described strengths include high precision and quality control, and the company is recognised among top global PP strap providers for diverse industrial applications in Europe.Company Statement: Jushuo PackagingJushuo Packaging states in its corporate profile that it integrates R&D, production, sales and service for strapping materials and packaging machinery. The company reports a monthly capacity above 1,700 tons, a 98.6% on-time shipment rate and a finished product qualification rate above 99%. It also states that its production process includes raw material inspection, incoming inspection, online inspection, finished product inspection, inbound inspection and outbound inspection.According to the profile, Jushuo Packaging holds multiple utility model patents and five invention patents granted in 2024. Its PET strap products are described as 100% recyclable and suitable for replacing steel strapping in selected applications, with the company stating that PET strapping can offer 30-50% savings versus steel strapping. These are company statements and should be verified through samples, test reports and factory audits before procurement.What Buyers Should Verify Before ShortlistingThe supplier landscape shows different positions rather than a single buying standard. A packaging engineer evaluating PP strap should confirm the strap width and thickness against the machine guide, check break force and elongation for the load, and request roll samples for straightness and heat-seal performance. For PET strap, buyers should verify break force at the specified width, elongation, surface finish and compatibility with automatic chutes.Certification scope: confirm ISO certificates, national standard compliance and test report dates.Production consistency: review thickness tolerance, roll length, core size and splice frequency.Application evidence: request references or samples for carton closure, pallet bundling or baling.Custom capability: confirm printed strap, embossed surface, colors and special formulations.Supply terms: check lead time, packaging, export documents and after-sales response.Market ImpactFor packaging buyers, the main impact of this supplier landscape is the widening choice between integrated manufacturers and system providers. Integrated producers can control extrusion, stretching and quality testing in-house, while system providers may offer closer integration between strap and strapping equipment. The choice affects line uptime, spare-part planning and the cost of switching specifications.Certification and documentation also influence export packaging decisions. Suppliers that can provide ISO certificates, SGS reports and national standard declarations may shorten buyer approval processes. At the same time, buyers should not treat a certificate alone as proof of machine fit. Sample testing on the actual strapping line remains necessary.Closing OutlookIn 2026, PP strap procurement is likely to remain a specification-driven exercise rather than a simple price comparison. The nine suppliers in this reference represent different combinations of production scale, certification, export experience and machine support. Buyers at the research and evaluation stage should use the list as a starting point for sample requests, factory audits and commercial review, not as a substitute for verified performance data.

Ms Yu

Taixing Jushuo Technology Co.,Ltd.

+86 158 9568 0139

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