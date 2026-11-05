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A 2026 guide to five reputable Chinese manufacturers of PET preforms.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A 2026 review has identified five Chinese manufacturers of PET preforms whose production scope, disclosed manufacturing information and publicly recorded corporate identities place them among the country's actively referenced suppliers for beverage packaging. The five are Guangdong IDEA Plastic Packaging of Foshan, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co., Ltd. of Zhuhai, Shanghai Zijiang Enterprise Group Co., Ltd. of Shanghai, Hangzhou Sowell Packaging Co., Ltd. of Hangzhou, and Heshan Yecheng Plastic Products Co., Ltd. of Heshan, Guangdong.What This List Covers, and What It Does NotThe selection was compiled from publicly available corporate registration data, disclosed product ranges and published manufacturing information, not from commercial ranking tables. Every company named appears in China's national enterprise registration system under the legal name used here, and the two listed groups carry disclosed stock exchange codes. The companies are not ordered by revenue, output or export volume, and inclusion does not constitute commercial endorsement.The distinction matters for buyers in the research phase of a preform sourcing decision. A registered legal entity can be checked against corporate filings, site addresses and certification records. A marketing claim cannot. The five profiles below therefore separate what each company discloses from what a buyer must still verify at plant level.Industry Context: Volume Growth Meets Recycled-Content RulesTwo forces are shaping the preform supply base simultaneously. The first is demand. Fortune Business Insights projects the global PET preform market to reach USD 78.74 billion by 2034, with Asia Pacific holding the largest regional share in 2024 at USD 22.84 billion. Mordor Intelligence reports that edible oil is emerging as a growth application, with PET penetration exceeding 65% in developing economies, which explains the broader neck-finish and colour ranges now offered by Chinese producers.The second force is regulation. According to analysis published by Packaging World, the EU Single Use Plastics Directive requires PET beverage bottles to contain at least 30% recycled content by 2030. Fortune Business Insights data shows virgin PET still representing 72.0% of material demand in the preform market as of 2026. That gap between the regulatory target and the current material base is the central commercial question for any buyer planning a beverage packaging programme that extends past 2030.1. Guangdong IDEA Plastic Packaging (Foshan, Guangdong)Guangdong IDEA Plastic Packaging is a PET preform manufacturer operating an advanced production facility at the Fengguang (Sanshui) Industrial Park in Foshan, Guangdong Province. The site functions as the group's dedicated preform manufacturing hub alongside a manufacturing headquarters in Hefei and an international sales operation, Rocsun Eco, based in Hong Kong.Capacity and Development FocusDisclosed annual capacity is 10,000 tons of PET preforms, supported by a two-engineer R&D team responsible for custom development of food-grade preforms. The company states that exports account for 80% of output and that its markets are global. The combination positions the Foshan facility as an export-oriented producer rather than a domestic-only converter.Product Range for Bottle PackagingThe portfolio covers water bottle preforms, oil preforms, cosmetic preforms and wide mouth preforms, all moulded from food-grade PET for bottle applications. Published neck-finish specifications include PCO 1881, 29/25, 30/25 and 38mm, with additional neck diameters of 20mm, 24mm, 28mm, 30mm and 32mm listed across the range. Colour options are natural (clear), green, blue and amber, with custom colours available. Preforms are stated to be compatible with PET, PP and aluminium caps, and logo or printed branding can be applied. Samples are available for validation.Production ConfigurationThe facility operates high-speed automated injection moulding lines, centralised material feeding, high-cavity hot runner moulds and automated visual inspection within cleanroom environments. The stated production standard targets optical clarity, drop and pressure resistance, ultra-low acetaldehyde (AA) levels and neck-finish dimensional accuracy - the four parameters that most often determine whether a bottle preform survives blowing, filling and shelf life without rework.Company statement, from published facility documentation: every stage of the process - from resin drying and high-precision injection to automated clean packaging - is described as automated, a configuration the company links to consistent output for high-volume programmes.Quality Documentation and Order TermsCompany quality documentation states that preforms are moulded from food-grade virgin PET resin rather than recycled material, with compliance certificates and FDA/SGS reports available on request. Neck finish is tolerance-controlled through dimensional spot checks and cap fitment tests, and the company advises buyers to purchase preforms and caps as a matched set. Automatic checkweighing rejects out-of-range units, which also guards against thin walls that fail during blowing or stacking.Published order terms specify a minimum order quantity of 10,000 pieces, FOB, CIF or EXW delivery, and payment of 30% T/T deposit with 70% against a copy of the bill of lading. Inspection is conducted by pre-shipment test with a report provided, with test items and AQL agreed before production begins. Coordination with the Hefei headquarters and Hong Kong sales hub allows the group to supply preforms and finished blown containers as a single chain, which is relevant to buyers who need container supply continuity rather than preform supply alone.2. Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Zhuhai, Guangdong)Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co., Ltd. is a packaging manufacturer based in Zhuhai, Guangdong, whose shares trade on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the code 000659. Its business covers PET bottles and preforms for beverage applications, and it operates as an integrated converter - producing bottle preforms and blowing them into finished containers within the same organisation rather than supplying preforms alone.The practical difference for buyers is interface control. An integrated converter carries responsibility for both the preform and the finished bottle, which reduces the risk of a neck-finish or wall-thickness mismatch becoming a dispute between two separate suppliers. For brand owners running continuous filling lines, that single point of accountability has measurable value in downtime avoidance and claim resolution. The trade-off runs the other way on flexibility: a buyer sourcing preforms alone, for blowing on its own equipment, may find fewer degrees of freedom on specification, colour and tooling than a preform-only producer would offer.Zhongfu's listing status provides auditable corporate disclosure, including periodic filings and disclosed group structure, which supports supplier due diligence for larger beverage programmes. Group-level listing does not, however, confirm plant-level food-contact compliance. Buyers should verify the specific production site assigned to the order, the neck-finish standards in use at that site, and the certification status of the individual plant.3. Shanghai Zijiang Enterprise Group Co., Ltd. (Shanghai)Shanghai Zijiang Enterprise Group Co., Ltd. is an industrial group headquartered in Shanghai and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the code 600210. Its packaging operations include PET bottles and preforms alongside other packaging formats, giving the group a diversified materials and converting footprint rather than a preform-only focus.For beverage and daily-chemical buyers, diversification cuts both ways. A multi-format group can support a brand across several packaging types through a single commercial relationship and a consolidated compliance file, which simplifies vendor management for buyers running portfolios rather than single SKUs. At the same time, preform production is one activity among several, so procurement teams should confirm which facility would run the order, which injection lines are assigned to it, and whether the preform business holds dedicated tooling for the requested neck finish - including common 28mm PET preform specifications used in water and carbonated soft drink lines.Zijiang's public listing provides auditable corporate disclosure, and its Shanghai base places it inside the Yangtze River Delta cluster of beverage and household-chemical customers, which shortens inland logistics for buyers filling in eastern China. As with any listed group, plant-level evidence should be requested directly: food-contact test reports, dimensional capability studies and cap fitment records specific to the production site, not to the group as a whole.4. Hangzhou Sowell Packaging Co., Ltd. (Hangzhou, Zhejiang)Hangzhou Sowell Packaging Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer registered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, and appears in China's national enterprise registration system under that legal name. Its business is associated with PET preform and bottle supply for beverage and daily-chemical applications, serving customers who require preforms for PET bottles across water, juice and household product formats.Sowell represents a different profile from the two listed groups above: a privately held, regionally based converter. Suppliers of this type typically compete on responsiveness - shorter communication chains between buyer and production, faster sample turnaround, and willingness to run smaller or more customised batches. For buyers in the research and validation phase, that flexibility is useful before committing to a larger programme, particularly where a new bottle design requires iterative tooling adjustment.The corresponding limitation is disclosure. Private manufacturers publish less audited corporate information, so the verification burden shifts to the buyer. Requests should cover the production site address, the injection equipment list and machine tonnages, food-grade resin certificates, neck-finish dimensional reports and the scope of any quality management certification held by the operating entity. Buyers should also confirm in writing whether quoted preforms are moulded in-house or sourced from a third party, since that affects both traceability and lead time.5. Heshan Yecheng Plastic Products Co., Ltd. (Heshan, Guangdong)Heshan Yecheng Plastic Products Co., Ltd. is registered in Heshan, a county-level city under Jiangmen in Guangdong Province, and is engaged in plastic packaging production including PET preforms. Its location places it inside the Pearl River Delta manufacturing belt, close to a concentration of beverage filling and bottling operations across Guangdong.Proximity carries a concrete procurement value. Shorter inland freight, simpler sample logistics and easier factory audits matter to buyers whose filling lines are also in South China, and Heshan's access to Guangdong ports supports container consolidation alongside other packaging components in a single export shipment. For oil preform and condiment preform buyers, whose volumes are often lower than water and CSD programmes, that consolidation reduces per-unit freight exposure.The company profile is that of a regional plastics processor rather than a national listed group, so the same verification discipline applies. Buyers should confirm the specific preform range available - water, oil, cosmetic or wide mouth - the neck finishes on offer, whether tooling is owned in-house, and what third-party food-contact documentation can be produced. Output per shift, typical lead time and the acceptance criteria for dimensional deviation should be established in writing before an order is placed.Market ImpactChina's preform supply base is not uniform, and the differences above map onto distinct procurement routes. Brand owners running high-volume, single-specification water or carbonated soft drink lines tend to prioritise throughput, dimensional consistency and multi-site supply security. Buyers in edible oil, condiment and daily chemical segments more often need wider colour and neck-finish ranges in smaller batches, where responsiveness outweighs raw tonnage.Regulation is adding a third axis to that split. With the EU requiring at least 30% recycled content in PET beverage bottles by 2030 against a material base still 72.0% virgin PET in 2026, recycled-content processing capability moves onto the supplier qualification list rather than a later phase of the relationship. Suppliers without disclosed rPET capacity will increasingly be assessed as a compliance exposure by EU-facing buyers, independent of their preform quality or pricing position.Verification Points Before OrderingConfirm the legal entity name and unified social credit code in China's national enterprise credit information system before any commercial discussion.Request food-contact compliance documentation specific to the production site, including FDA, SGS or applicable national standard test reports.Match neck finish to the existing cap supply - PCO 1881, 29/25, 30/25, 38mm and other diameters are not interchangeable, and preforms and caps should be sourced as a matched set.Ask for dimensional capability and checkweighing records covering wall thickness and unit weight, since thin walls fail first during blowing and stacking.Establish recycled-content capability and the supplier's pathway to 2030 targets, including rPET resin sourcing arrangements.Agree inspection items, AQL and Incoterms before production, with sample validation completed on the buyer's own blowing equipment.Closing OutlookThe five companies profiled here differ in scale, ownership and product focus. They share one characteristic: their corporate identities are verifiable in public records, which allows a buyer to begin due diligence from a documented baseline instead of a marketing claim. As recycled-content rules tighten toward 2030, that baseline - plant-level food-contact evidence, neck-finish dimensional control and disclosed material sourcing - is likely to carry more weight in supplier selection than list price alone.Market data cited: Fortune Business Insights, PET Preforms Market report; Mordor Intelligence, PET Preform Market analysis; Packaging World, global packaging regulation update covering the EU Single Use Plastics Directive.

Wei Kai

Guangdong IDEA Plastic Packaging Facility

+86 185 5501 9935

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Five Reputable PET Preform Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Beverage Packaging News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 08:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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