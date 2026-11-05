Cyclone Murasu Leaves Fatalities Across India's Andhra Pradesh
(MENAFN) At least two people have lost their lives after severe cyclonic storm Murasu swept through the coastal areas of India's southern Andhra Pradesh state on Tuesday, according to officials.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority confirmed the deaths, reporting that the storm caused widespread destruction after making landfall earlier in the week.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday following the impact of two cyclones on the state within a seven-day period.
Murasu arrived shortly after Cyclone Arnab struck India's southern coastline, resulting in at least five deaths.
Naidu's office said the chief minister briefed Modi on the destruction caused by both storms and requested emergency support from the central government.
“The CM explained the damage caused by the cyclones to the Prime Minister. He appealed to the central government to provide necessary assistance to the state, stating that significant losses had occurred across various sectors,” a statement issued by Naidu’s office said in a post on US social media platform X.
In a separate development, Naidu announced on Wednesday that he had carried out an aerial inspection of districts affected by flooding following Murasu's arrival.
He reported that floodwaters continued to cover several villages, while numerous roads had suffered damage due to the severe weather conditions.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority confirmed the deaths, reporting that the storm caused widespread destruction after making landfall earlier in the week.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday following the impact of two cyclones on the state within a seven-day period.
Murasu arrived shortly after Cyclone Arnab struck India's southern coastline, resulting in at least five deaths.
Naidu's office said the chief minister briefed Modi on the destruction caused by both storms and requested emergency support from the central government.
“The CM explained the damage caused by the cyclones to the Prime Minister. He appealed to the central government to provide necessary assistance to the state, stating that significant losses had occurred across various sectors,” a statement issued by Naidu’s office said in a post on US social media platform X.
In a separate development, Naidu announced on Wednesday that he had carried out an aerial inspection of districts affected by flooding following Murasu's arrival.
He reported that floodwaters continued to cover several villages, while numerous roads had suffered damage due to the severe weather conditions.
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