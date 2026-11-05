Cummins India Q2 Result: Net Profit Falls 27 Pc To Rs 467 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Cummins India on Thursday reported a 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 467 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), impacted by margin pressures arising from commodity and freight inflation as well as an adverse product mix.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 638 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Despite the decline in profitability, revenue growth remained steady during the quarter.

Total sales rose 4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,247 crore in the July-September period of FY27, compared with Rs 3,122 crore in the same quarter last year.

Domestic sales increased 5 per cent to Rs 2,692 crore from Rs 2,577 crore a year ago, driven by continued demand across key sectors.

Export sales also recorded a modest rise of 2 per cent to Rs 555 crore, compared with Rs 545 crore in the year-ago period, as per its regulatory filing.

Commenting on the performance, Adegbile Adewunmi, Managing Director of Cummins India, said demand remained healthy across major domestic markets, supported by growth in data centres, manufacturing, real estate and the company's distribution business.

He added that exports also registered growth during the quarter.

“Demand remained healthy across key domestic markets, supported by data centers, manufacturing, realty and continued growth in the distribution business. Exports also recorded growth over the previous quarter. Commodity and freight inflation, coupled with product mix, impacted margins," he noted.

"The benefits of pricing actions are expected to flow through progressively. The Company remains focused on disciplined order execution, price realization and cost management, while continuing to deliver on its promise of dependability and reliability to customers,” he added.

Looking ahead, Cummins India said it expects demand across both domestic and export markets to remain stable. The company noted that the operating environment continues to be shaped by geopolitical uncertainties, inflationary pressures, volatility in commodity prices and evolving supply-chain conditions.