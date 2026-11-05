Fake PM Wi-Fi Scheme Busted In Kolkata, Six Arrested For Cheating People Of Crores

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) The Kolkata Police arrested six people, including five women, after busting a fake call centre in the Dalhousie area of central Kolkata that allegedly cheated people across the country by promising lifetime internet access under a fictitious Pradhan Mantri Wi-Fi Yojana, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The arrests followed allegations that the accused were collecting money from unsuspecting people by posing as government representatives and offering them benefits under the purported scheme. Several mobile phones, laptops and a massive database containing customer information were seized during the raid.

Investigators suspect that the fraudsters cheated people of crores of rupees through the operation. The police have launched a detailed probe to establish the extent of the fraud, identify other members of the racket and trace the money collected from victims.

According to the police officer, the operators of the fake call centre claimed that a new Pradhan Mantri Wi-Fi Yojana had been launched by the government. They allegedly told prospective customers that by paying a small amount as the first instalment, they would be entitled to use Wi-Fi services anywhere in the country for the rest of their lives.

The attractive offer reportedly persuaded several people to part with their money. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the alleged victims were from different parts of the country, including a large number from Kolkata.

The accused allegedly contacted people over the phone, introduced themselves as government representatives and explained the purported benefits of the scheme. They followed a prepared script to convince customers to make payments, police said.

Acting on a tip-off received from a confidential source, the Kolkata Police detectives raided the call centre at Government Place (East) in the Dalhousie area on Wednesday. Six people, including five women, were arrested during the operation.

Krishnendu Saha, the manager of the call centre, is among those arrested.

During the search, investigators recovered several mobile phones, laptops, a large customer database and a written script allegedly used by the telecallers to lure prospective victims.

The police are questioning the arrested persons to ascertain how the racket operated, how many people were cheated and whether other individuals or organisations were involved in running the operation. Investigators are also examining the seized electronic devices and customer records to identify more victims.