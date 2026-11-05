Israel Emerges As India's Second Closest Partner For Young Citizens

Israel Emerges as India's Second Closest Partner

Israel has emerged as India's second-closest partner after Russia in the eyes of young adults across the country's largest population belt, according to a new perception study released by the India Israel Centre. The survey of adults aged 21 to 40 in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, a region home to more than a third of India's population, places Israel ahead of the United States, Japan and France on friendship and on standing by India in difficult times. It also ranks Israel second only to Russia as a country recognised for helping India.

The October 2026 study, the Centre's third youth perception survey this year, drew on 1,023 respondents both online and in person. Sixty-two per cent rated Israel a good friend to India and 57 per cent said it stands by the country in difficult times; only Russia scored higher on both. Forty-two per cent named Israel as a country that helps India, ahead of the United States and Japan. On trust, Israel stands at 57 per cent, ahead of France, the UAE, Singapore and the United States.

Defence and Technology Cooperation

Sixty-one per cent of respondents believe India benefits from defence and technology cooperation with Israel, a figure only bettered by Russia. From May to October, defence has stayed at the heart of how young Indians see Israel, with each survey recording a stronger endorsement. In May, 48 per cent associated Israel with defence. In September, 52 per cent rated India's defence ties with Israel as strong, and by October, 61 per cent in the Hindi heartland saw India benefiting from defence and technology cooperation with Israel. Perceptions of Israel's technology rose over the same period.

Impact of Knowledge on Public Trust

As per the survey report, knowledge of the partnership makes the biggest difference. Among respondents who know of Israel's cooperation with India, 75 per cent trust Israel and 83 per cent see clear benefit from defence and technology ties. Among those unaware, trust falls to 43 per cent. In Gorakhpur and Varanasi, where links with Israel run through agriculture and employment, trust reaches 91 and 88 per cent respectively.

Growing Support for Bilateral Ties

Public support for closer India-Israel relations has grown significantly. Half of all respondents now want India's relationship with Israel to grow stronger, up from 41 per cent in the Centre's May survey, while the share wanting ties reduced has fallen from 20 to 13 per cent. More than three in four back deepening or maintaining the relationship. Among respondents aged 21 to 25 surveyed in person, one in five named Israel as India's best friend.

India Israel Centre spokesperson Suresh Nakhua said,“These findings show a clear shift. When people encounter the partnership in real terms through technology, security cooperation, or agricultural methods, their regard for Israel rises. What was once seen as a specialised relationship is now registering more widely as one of India's closest partnerships.”

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