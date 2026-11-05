ISSO National Basketball Championship 2026 Concludes In Gurugram

ISSO National Basketball Championship 2026 Concludes

The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) successfully concluded its National Basketball Championship 2026 for Under-14 Girls and Under-19 Boys at The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, Gurugram. The championship witnessed the participation of 60 teams from leading international schools across the country, bringing together talented young basketball players for a celebration of competitive sport, teamwork and sporting excellence, according to a press release from ISSO.

The championship featured spirited contests across both categories, with young athletes showcasing impressive skills, determination and competitive spirit. The tournament further highlighted the growing popularity of basketball within India's international school community and ISSO's continued efforts to provide young athletes with structured competitive platforms.

Championship Winners and Standings

In the Under-19 Boys category, Corvuss American Academy emerged as National Champions following an impressive campaign, while host school The Shri Ram School, Moulsari finished as runners-up. PSG-Clifton International School secured third place. In the individual awards, Adith Alex of Dhirubhai Ambani International School was named the Most Valuable Player, while Abeer Aggarwal of The Shri Ram School, Moulsari received the Most Promising Player award.

In the Under-14 Girls category, The Shri Ram School, Moulsari clinched the championship title with an outstanding performance on home courts. KC High International School finished as runners-up, while Don Bosco International School secured third place. Nyra Khosla of The Shri Ram School, Moulsari was adjudged the Most Valuable Player, while Pragnya Kodan of KC High International School was recognised as the Most Promising Player.

ISSO Vision for School Sports

Speaking on the successful conclusion of the championship, Gaurav Dixit, Director, ISSO, said,“The energy and determination displayed by these young basketball players reflect the immense sporting potential within our schools. At ISSO, our vision is to ensure that every talented athlete has access to meaningful competition and a clear pathway to higher levels of sport. We are particularly encouraged by the growing participation and competitive standards in girls' basketball. Our sincere appreciation goes to The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, for supporting this championship and contributing to the development of school sports in India.”

The championship concluded with the felicitation of the winning teams and outstanding individual performers, celebrating not just their achievements on the court but also the values of teamwork, perseverance, discipline and sportsmanship. Through its expanding network of national championships and structured pathways to the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the International School Sport Federation (ISF), ISSO continues to strengthen opportunities for school athletes to progress from grassroots competitions to national and international sporting platforms.

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