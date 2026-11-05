Afghanistan Careful Not To Rush Rashid Khan Back To Test Cricket

Afghanistan Prioritizing Rashid Khan's Long-Term Fitness

Afghanistan remain hopeful of having Rashid Khan back in their Test setup once the star leg-spinner is fully fit, with captain Rahmat Shah stressing that the team will not risk his long-term availability by rushing his return to the longest format. Rashid, who has played just six Tests compared to more than 245 appearances across the white-ball formats, has been unavailable for Test cricket in recent times due to concerns over his back injury and workload management.

Speaking ahead of Afghanistan's two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, Rahmat said the team's medical staff had advised against Rashid playing Test cricket at present.“Talking about Rashid, it has been recommended by the team medical staff and physio trainers that he should not be playing Test games at the moment because he is still not ready,” Rahmat said, according to the ICC.

Protecting the Star Spinner

“We cannot risk losing Rashid for white-ball cricket: he is such an important player. I am praying he gets better soon, and he loves Test cricket. However, if his body is not allowing it and based on the reports from the doctors and medical team, we wouldn't take a risk,” he added.

Rahmat pointed out that the demands of Test cricket make workload management particularly important for Rashid, who remains a key part of Afghanistan's white-ball plans.“He's our main spinner, and if he gets in the team, definitely when there's a long partnership, I will ask him to come and bowl regularly a lot," Rahmat said, according to the ICC.

“It will be load on him (in Tests) because in short formats, in T20, it's only a three-hour game and a bowler will bowl only four overs. But in Tests, there is a lot of workload, and as per Rashid physio, he has to manage his workload due to his back injury in the past,” he added.

Future Outlook and Series Details

Despite the uncertainty over his immediate availability, Rahmat reiterated that Rashid remains part of Afghanistan's long-term plans in Test cricket.“I've had personal discussions with him and the ACB and as soon as he gets ready and 100 per cent fit, he will obviously be part of the Test squad,” Rahmat said.

Afghanistan head into the Zimbabwe series after drawing their previous Test assignment against Bangladesh last month, following a resilient effort on the final day. The first Test against Zimbabwe begins on November 5 in Sharjah, with the second scheduled from November 13 to 17 at the same venue.

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