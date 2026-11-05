Planning To Buy A Car On Dhanteras? Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV Should You Choose?

Seltos has a larger body, 447-litre boot, advanced technology and five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. Creta has a lower starting price, comfortable interiors and several engine and gearbox choices. Both offer petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

Buying a new car on Dhanteras is a popular tradition in many Indian households, as the auspicious occasion is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. If you are planning to bring home an SUV this Diwali or Dhanteras but are confused between the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, this comparison can help you make the right choice. Both are among India's most popular mid-size SUVs, offering petrol and diesel engine options, manual and automatic gearboxes, modern interiors and a host of features. But which one gives you better value for money? From price and mileage to features, comfort and safety, here's everything you need to compare before making your festive car purchase.

However, choosing between them is not simply a matter of comparing their prices. Buyers also need to consider fuel economy, cabin space, luggage capacity, safety ratings, maintenance expenses and the features available in their preferred variants.

The latest-generation Seltos has grown in size and secured a five-star Bharat NCAP crash-test rating. The Creta, meanwhile, continues to attract buyers with its comfort-focused package, competitive starting price and established presence in the Indian market.

So, which SUV offers better value for money? Here is a detailed comparison of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

Price is one of the first things buyers consider when choosing a new car. Although the two SUVs compete in the same segment, the Hyundai Creta has a lower starting price.

As of November 2026, the Kia Seltos is priced between approximately Rs 11.25 lakh and Rs 21.57 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Creta costs approximately Rs 10.91 lakh to Rs 20.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The final price depends on the engine, gearbox and variant selected.

This means the Creta is cheaper at both ends of the price range. However, the starting price does not tell the whole story.

A buyer should check what each variant offers for the money. For example, a more expensive variant may include a sunroof, automatic climate control, a larger touchscreen, ventilated seats or additional safety technology.

The Seltos offers features such as a head-up display, digital key and 360-degree camera in selected higher variants. The Creta also offers a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assistance features in selected versions.

It is therefore important to compare variants with similar equipment rather than simply choosing the SUV with the lower starting price. Buyers should also remember that ex-showroom prices do not include road tax, registration, insurance and other charges.

Both SUVs offer three engine options: a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbo-petrol engine and a diesel engine. This gives buyers the flexibility to choose a vehicle according to their driving habits and performance requirements.

The engines produce similar power and torque figures in both SUVs. The naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 115 PS, while the turbo-petrol engine produces 160 PS. The diesel engine delivers 116 PS.

Which engine should you choose?

The regular petrol engine is suitable for people who mainly drive within cities, travel short distances and want a relatively straightforward driving experience.

The turbo-petrol engine is a better choice for those who enjoy quicker acceleration, particularly when overtaking other vehicles or driving on highways. However, it is important to remember that a more powerful engine does not automatically mean better fuel economy.

The diesel engine may suit people who regularly travel long distances. It produces strong pulling power, which can be useful when driving with passengers and luggage.

Manual and automatic gearbox options

Both SUVs offer manual and automatic transmission choices, but the available combinations differ slightly.

The Seltos offers a six-speed manual and an IVT automatic with its regular petrol engine. Its turbo-petrol version gets a six-speed iMT (clutchless manual) or a seven-speed DCT automatic. The diesel engine is available with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic.

The Creta offers a six-speed manual and CVT automatic with its regular petrol engine. Its turbo-petrol engine comes with a seven-speed DCT, while the diesel version gets a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. Full Variant-Wise Prices+1

For people who frequently drive through heavy traffic, an automatic gearbox can make daily journeys less tiring. Those who prefer greater control over gear changes may find the manual versions more suitable.

Fuel economy is another important factor, particularly for people who use their SUVs every day.

Based on the latest ARAI-certified figures, the Kia Seltos offers mileage of approximately 15.6 kmpl to 19.4 kmpl, depending on the engine and gearbox.

The Hyundai Creta offers approximately 17.4 kmpl to 21.8 kmpl across its petrol and diesel versions. Autocar India+1

The diesel-manual Creta has the highest claimed mileage in this comparison, at 21.8 kmpl. The Seltos diesel-manual version offers 19.4 kmpl.

However, these are certified figures and should not be treated as guaranteed everyday mileage.

Actual fuel consumption depends on several factors, including traffic, road conditions, driving speed, air-conditioning usage, tyre pressure and the number of passengers.

For someone who drives mostly in crowded city traffic, the difference in actual fuel economy may be different from what the official figures suggest. It is also worth comparing the mileage of the exact variants being considered, rather than looking only at the overall range.

Both SUVs offer modern interiors with touchscreen infotainment systems, digital displays, smartphone connectivity and several comfort features. However, their layouts and equipment vary across versions.

The Seltos has a technology-focused cabin, with a large panoramic display setup in higher variants. It also offers wireless smartphone connectivity, connected-car technology, a digital key and a head-up display in selected versions.

The Creta also has a well-equipped cabin. Higher variants offer dual 10.25-inch screens, connected-car features, a Bose sound system, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. Kia India+1

One important point for buyers is that not every feature is available in the entry-level versions. For example, the Seltos' base variant has an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rather than the larger screen found in higher variants.

The Creta also offers an 8-inch touchscreen in its lower variants, with larger displays available higher up the range.

The Kia Seltos is larger than the Hyundai Creta in terms of overall length, width and wheelbase. The longer wheelbase of the Seltos gives it an advantage on paper when it comes to cabin space. Its 447-litre boot is also slightly larger than the Creta's 433-litre luggage compartment.

This additional luggage capacity can be useful for families carrying suitcases, shopping bags or other belongings during road trips.

However, dimensions alone do not determine passenger comfort. Seat design, cushioning, legroom, headroom and suspension also matter. Buyers should check the rear-seat comfort of both SUVs before making a decision.

The Creta, despite being smaller, offers a spacious cabin and a comfortable seating arrangement for everyday family use.

Safety is one area where the latest Kia Seltos has a clear advantage in terms of independently published crash-test results.

The new-generation Kia Seltos secured a five-star rating under Bharat NCAP in 2026. It scored 31.70 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection. The rating applies to the variants listed in the Bharat NCAP assessment.

The SUV also comes with six airbags as standard, along with electronic stability control and other safety equipment. Selected higher variants offer Level 2+ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which include features designed to warn drivers about potential hazards and assist in certain driving situations.

The Hyundai Creta also offers six airbags as standard, along with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-start assist and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. Selected higher variants get Level 2 ADAS features.

However, there is an important difference when comparing their crash-test records.

The Hyundai Creta received a three-star rating for adult and child occupant protection in Global NCAP testing published in 2022. That test involved an older Creta version equipped with two airbags and followed the testing protocol applicable at the time. It should not be treated as a crash-test result for the latest Creta.

As of November 2026, the latest Creta does not have a directly comparable published Bharat NCAP rating.

Therefore, buyers should not assume that the latest Creta has the same three-star rating or compare its older Global NCAP result directly with the new Seltos' five-star Bharat NCAP result.

Buying an SUV involves more than paying its showroom price. Owners also need to budget for fuel, insurance, servicing, replacement parts and tyres.

Both Kia and Hyundai offer a standard three-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty on the Seltos and Creta.

However, the actual cost of maintaining either SUV can vary depending on the engine, transmission, driving conditions and servicing requirements.

For example, automatic versions may have different maintenance requirements from manual versions. Diesel variants also need to be assessed according to how frequently and how far the owner drives.

Buyers should ask dealerships for the estimated service costs, insurance quotations and warranty extension options before making a purchase.

It is also worth checking the availability of authorised service centres in the area where the vehicle will be used. This can make a difference when the car needs regular servicing or repairs.

The final decision depends on what matters most to the buyer. Choose the Kia Seltos if:

You want a larger SUV with a longer wheelbase.



You need slightly more boot space for family luggage.

You prefer additional technology and convenience features.

You want a model with a five-star Bharat NCAP crash-test rating. You are willing to pay a little more for the starting variant.

Choose the Hyundai Creta if:



You want a lower starting price.

You prefer a comfortable SUV for everyday city driving.

You want several engine and gearbox combinations.

You value its established presence and service network. You want a family SUV with a wide range of comfort features.

Final verdict: Kia Seltos or Hyundai Creta?

The Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta are closely matched in terms of engine choices and overall performance. Both offer petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines, along with manual and automatic gearbox options.

However, the Seltos has an advantage in size, boot capacity, technology options and its latest five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. The Creta is more affordable at the entry level and remains a strong choice for buyers who prioritise everyday comfort and convenience.

There is no single winner for every buyer. Someone who values the latest crash-test credentials, extra space and technology may prefer the Seltos. Someone looking for a comfortable family SUV at a lower starting price may find the Creta more suitable.

Before making a decision, compare similarly equipped variants, calculate their on-road prices and take both vehicles for a test drive. This will help you understand which SUV offers the right combination of comfort, features, safety and running costs.