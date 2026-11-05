UK Considers Formal Slavery Apology While Rejecting Compensation
(MENAFN) The British government is considering issuing an official apology for the country's historical involvement in the transatlantic slave trade but has ruled out providing financial compensation, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Wednesday.
During an appearance on a podcast, Miliband explained that the government intends to address Britain's historical responsibility for slavery while avoiding placing any additional financial burden on taxpayers.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has already rejected calls for reparations to nations affected by the slave trade. However, he has yet to explain whether the government's revised position could include other forms of public expenditure.
Miliband also questioned how former Prime Minister Tony Blair addressed the issue in 2007, characterizing his response as a "sorry not sorry situation."
At the time, Blair had voiced "deep sorrow and regret" over Britain's participation in the slave trade. However, the government subsequently distanced itself from those comments, Miliband said.
The foreign secretary noted that the legacy of slavery remains a recurring source of discussion among Commonwealth members. He added that the matter was recently brought up during a discussion between Burnham and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
"This has really been hanging around as an issue for the Commonwealth for sort of 20 years, really. But it's grown and grown," he said.
Miliband also pointed to disagreements during the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, where discussions about slavery and its lasting consequences led to heated exchanges among participating countries.
During an appearance on a podcast, Miliband explained that the government intends to address Britain's historical responsibility for slavery while avoiding placing any additional financial burden on taxpayers.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has already rejected calls for reparations to nations affected by the slave trade. However, he has yet to explain whether the government's revised position could include other forms of public expenditure.
Miliband also questioned how former Prime Minister Tony Blair addressed the issue in 2007, characterizing his response as a "sorry not sorry situation."
At the time, Blair had voiced "deep sorrow and regret" over Britain's participation in the slave trade. However, the government subsequently distanced itself from those comments, Miliband said.
The foreign secretary noted that the legacy of slavery remains a recurring source of discussion among Commonwealth members. He added that the matter was recently brought up during a discussion between Burnham and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
"This has really been hanging around as an issue for the Commonwealth for sort of 20 years, really. But it's grown and grown," he said.
Miliband also pointed to disagreements during the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, where discussions about slavery and its lasting consequences led to heated exchanges among participating countries.
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