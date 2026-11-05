Van Hollen Piles Pressure on Schumer Over Senate Leadership
(MENAFN) Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen is pressing his party to pledge a “bold agenda” aimed at powerful corporate interests before any lawmaker commits to Chuck Schumer or a rival as Senate Democratic leader, a business news outlet reported Wednesday.
The demand follows a sweeping midterm performance in which Democrats captured both the House of Representatives and the Senate, dealing a major blow to President Donald Trump.
“No one should be committing to anybody as the next Democratic leader without having that conversation,” the Maryland senator said in an interview with the outlet. “We need commitments.”
Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats for years, signaled he is confident of keeping his post and said the party’s attention belongs on the priorities of the American people.
“The issue is not me. I’ll be reelected as majority leader. But the issue is focusing on the American people and what they want,” he told reporters.
Van Hollen rejected the idea that the wins were engineered by party leaders in Washington. In his view, voters were driven by a desire to defend democracy and protect their own economic interests.
He urged a more populist course centered on working-class Americans and on confronting the clout of billionaires and large corporations.
“Working people have been screwed for way too long, and we need to unrig an economy that’s been built to serve billionaires and big corporations,” Van Hollen said, according to the outlet. “It’s not a time for incrementalism. It’s a time to move forward a very bold kitchen table agenda.”
His comments point to mounting pressure from the party’s progressive wing to reset leadership priorities in the wake of the election victories.
Van Hollen, who campaigned extensively for Democratic candidates and has voiced interest in a possible 2028 presidential bid, also took aim at the party establishment’s role in primary contests, pointing to disputes over candidate endorsements in Michigan.
The demand follows a sweeping midterm performance in which Democrats captured both the House of Representatives and the Senate, dealing a major blow to President Donald Trump.
“No one should be committing to anybody as the next Democratic leader without having that conversation,” the Maryland senator said in an interview with the outlet. “We need commitments.”
Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats for years, signaled he is confident of keeping his post and said the party’s attention belongs on the priorities of the American people.
“The issue is not me. I’ll be reelected as majority leader. But the issue is focusing on the American people and what they want,” he told reporters.
Van Hollen rejected the idea that the wins were engineered by party leaders in Washington. In his view, voters were driven by a desire to defend democracy and protect their own economic interests.
He urged a more populist course centered on working-class Americans and on confronting the clout of billionaires and large corporations.
“Working people have been screwed for way too long, and we need to unrig an economy that’s been built to serve billionaires and big corporations,” Van Hollen said, according to the outlet. “It’s not a time for incrementalism. It’s a time to move forward a very bold kitchen table agenda.”
His comments point to mounting pressure from the party’s progressive wing to reset leadership priorities in the wake of the election victories.
Van Hollen, who campaigned extensively for Democratic candidates and has voiced interest in a possible 2028 presidential bid, also took aim at the party establishment’s role in primary contests, pointing to disputes over candidate endorsements in Michigan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment