GTA 6 Preloading Begins Ahead of Worldwide Launch
(MENAFN) Players can start downloading Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on Nov. 10, ahead of the game's scheduled worldwide debut on Nov. 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, according to reports.
Digital preloading is set to open at midnight based on each player's local time, giving customers who have purchased the game online an opportunity to download it before its official release.
The highly anticipated title will require as much as 212 GB of available storage, although the exact amount may vary depending on the platform.
Meanwhile, physical code-in-box editions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are expected to reach retail stores beginning Nov. 12.
Set in Leonida, a fictional US state modeled after Florida, GTA 6 follows two central characters, Jason and Lucia. The upcoming release has attracted significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited video games in recent years.
Rockstar Games is scheduled to launch the title globally on Nov. 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Digital preloading is set to open at midnight based on each player's local time, giving customers who have purchased the game online an opportunity to download it before its official release.
The highly anticipated title will require as much as 212 GB of available storage, although the exact amount may vary depending on the platform.
Meanwhile, physical code-in-box editions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are expected to reach retail stores beginning Nov. 12.
Set in Leonida, a fictional US state modeled after Florida, GTA 6 follows two central characters, Jason and Lucia. The upcoming release has attracted significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited video games in recent years.
Rockstar Games is scheduled to launch the title globally on Nov. 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment