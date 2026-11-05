Iran, Oman Explore Diplomatic Avenues To Ease Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran and Oman have discussed developments in the region, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

The discussions took place during a telephone conversation on Thursday, November 5, between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

During the call, the two ministers consulted on political and diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region.

The latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, the US armed forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since the memorandum of understanding was signed between Washington and Tehran.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire with Iran had been terminated. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.