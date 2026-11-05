Azerbaijan-Inspired ASAN Khidmet Center Eases Life For Pakistanis Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The ASAN Khidmet center operating in Islamabad, Pakistan, based on Azerbaijan's experience, has significantly simplified citizens' lives, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said.

She made the remarks on Thursday at the international summit titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions", as Trend 's correspondent reports from the scene.

She said the center, inaugurated by Pakistan's prime minister in January this year, initially brought together 64 services from 12 government agencies and has served more than 171,000 citizens to date.

"Partnership with Azerbaijan in the areas of design, software and service delivery played a key role in implementing the project. Coordinating document submission and decision-making processes across 12 institutions has completely transformed the government's approach to citizen-oriented service delivery. The experience shared by Azerbaijan has been particularly valuable to us," she said.

An international summit titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions" is being held in Baku.

The summit is being held under a Contribution Agreement signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations in November 2024. It is jointly organized by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

Around 200 participants are attending the summit, including ministers and senior officials from UN member states, senior representatives of international and regional organizations, development partners, as well as representatives of the private sector and academia.