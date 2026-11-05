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NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Chery Group


Date: 2026-11-05 03:32:03

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Chery Group that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release,“Inside FREELANDER Nightfall, a Brand Evening in Wuhu” issued on November 02, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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