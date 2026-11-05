Bioperfectus Introduces STAX-12A All-In-One Molecular Diagnostic System For Streamlined Sample-To-Result Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPerfectus introduced the STAX-12A All-in-One Molecular Diagnostic System, a compact benchtop platform developed for sample-to-result molecular testing. The system combines nucleic acid extraction, PCR amplification, multiplex fluorescence detection, and automated result interpretation in one instrument. Through automation, a compact footprint, and customizable assay configurations, STAX-12A supports flexible molecular testing workflows for laboratories with different operational requirements.









Meeting the Evolving Needs of Molecular Testing

As demand for multi-pathogen testing grows, laboratories are managing increasingly complex molecular workflows. Multi-target testing requires greater detection-channel capacity, support for larger multiplex panels, and more flexible assay configurations. Laboratories therefore need to select platforms according to available space, sample throughput, and specific testing requirements.

STAX-12A is designed to meet these needs through an integrated, automated, and efficient molecular testing workflow. It can support multi-pathogen screening by public health agencies and at ports of entry, routine testing in smaller hospitals and research institutions, and targeted testing projects for uncommon pathogens in larger hospitals.

Core Capabilities of the STAX-12A All-in-One Molecular Diagnostic System

With dimensions of 720 mm x 350 mm x 660 mm, STAX-12A adopts an integrated benchtop design suited to laboratories with limited space.

● Integrated Automation: The system integrates nucleic acid extraction, pipetting, PCR amplification, multi-target fluorescence detection, and automated result analysis. After the operator selects the program and loads samples, reagents, and consumables, STAX-12A completes the subsequent workflow according to preset protocols and provides information on detected pathogens and Ct values.

● Hardware and Operation: STAX-12A features a built-in PC, barcode scanner, and 10-inch touchscreen. Its quiet-motion mechanism and sound-insulating enclosure provide two layers of operating-noise reduction.

● High-efficiency Multiplex Testing: The system processes 1-12 samples simultaneously, uses an eight-channel fluorescence design, and supports detection of up to 64 targets per sample. Its maximum temperature change rate is 8°C/s. Depending on the assay and workflow, results can be available in as little as one hour.

● Six-part Contamination-control Design: The system incorporates UV disinfection, HEPA filtration, paraffin oil sealing, specialized silicone caps, air-gap anti-drip technology, and isolated tips to help reduce aerosol and cross-contamination risks.









Pairing STAX-12A with Syndromic Multiplex PCR Panels

The STAX-12A can be used with compatible BioPerfectus multiplex PCR panels for syndrome-based testing in patients presenting with symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, or rash. These broad panels enable simultaneous detection of multiple potential causative pathogens through an integrated, automated testing workflow.

About BioPerfectus

BioPerfectus is a global provider of advanced molecular diagnostic and public health solutions, focusing on infectious disease testing and women's and children's health. BioPerfectus' portfolio covers core raw materials, diagnostic reagents, automated instruments, and technical services. Powered by multiplex real-time PCR technology and comprehensive molecular diagnostic solutions, BioPerfectus delivers accurate, efficient, and accessible testing solutions for clinical diagnostics, public health, and large-scale screening worldwide.

Media Contact

Jiangsu BioPerfectus Technologies Co., Ltd.

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