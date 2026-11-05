Linx Inaugurates New Centre In Hyderabad As Global Hiring Demand Accelerates In India

Locating in HITEC City places the Linx team alongside many of the MNCs and fast-growing companies.

A large-capacity facility at HITEC City deepens Linx's India operations and adds capacity for clients hiring, paying and managing teams across 160+ countries.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Linx, the global workforce infrastructure and Employer of Record (EOR) partner, announced the opening of a new large-capacity centre at Phoenix Avance in HITEC City, Hyderabad. The facility, inaugurated on October 30, 2026, expands Linx's India operations to support global payroll, compliance, client onboarding and talent acquisition for companies building teams across more than 160 countries.The Hyderabad opening is Linx's second major expansion move this year, following its April investment in Brazil and Malaysia. It reflects a sharp rise in demand from growth-stage and enterprise companies that want to hire internationally without the cost and delay of setting up local entities. Linx currently manages employment for approximately 2,000 employees worldwide.“Global hiring has moved from an experiment to the way serious companies build,” said Rasagna Holt, CEO of Linx.“Hyderabad sits at the centre of that shift. Some of the world's biggest employers run their capability centres here, and our clients want the people managing their workforce operations close to that talent and that ecosystem. This centre is not about adding seats. It is about adding depth, so a company can hire in a new country, pay its people on time and stay compliant, all through one accountable partner.”What the Hyderabad centre will do- Global payroll operations across Linx's 160+ country footprint- Compliance and employment administration for EOR clients- Client onboarding and success for US and international customers- GCC setup support for companies building or scaling India teams- Talent acquisition for clients hiring in India and other marketsWhy HyderabadHyderabad has become one of India's leading hubs for global capability centres, with a deep pool of finance, HR operations and technology talent. Locating in HITEC City places the Linx team alongside many of the multinational employers and fast-growing companies it serves, and gives Linx room to scale as client demand grows.About LinxLinx is a global workforce infrastructure and Employer of Record partner that helps companies build, hire, employ and pay global teams through one accountable partner. Its Workforce OS brings together talent acquisition, EOR, global payroll, contractor management, GCC setup and compliance across more than 160 countries. Linx is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA, with operations in India, Brazil, Malaysia and other markets.

Shirley Parker

Linx Inc.

+1 267-762-2077

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Linx Inaugurates New Centre in Hyderabad as Global Hiring Demand Accelerates in India News Provided By Bosswallah Technologies Pvt Ltd November 05, 2026, 08:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, International Organizations



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