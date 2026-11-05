Leagend Highlights Two Decades Of Battery Engineering And Manufacturing Expertise At AAPEX 2026

leagend battery tester BA4000 with built-in printer

leagend battery monitor BM7

leagend highlights precision testing, low-power monitoring, onboard SuperCap starting, smart charging and thermal imaging for global aftermarket partners.

- leagend management teamLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As AAPEX 2026 concludes, leagend is highlighting how its engineering and manufacturing capabilities translate into practical solutions for different needs across the global automotive aftermarket.Founded in 2005, leagend has established itself as a leading, technology-driven manufacturer in battery testing and monitoring. Its expertise in battery measurement, diagnostic algorithms, low-power electronics and intelligent control underpins three complementary product categories: leagend Battery Testers, leagend Battery Monitors and leagend SuperCap Jump Starters. Smart charging and thermal imaging further expand its professional equipment portfolio.These products are not interchangeable. They address distinct applications, giving distributors, workshop equipment suppliers and automotive brands the flexibility to choose solutions for their customers while drawing on leagend's broader engineering and manufacturing resources.Precision Battery Testing: Results Customers Can UnderstandProfessional battery service requires both accurate measurements and clear explanations. leagend Battery Testers measure key indicators, including Cold Cranking Amps (CCA), State of Charge (SOC) and State of Health (SOH), to help technicians evaluate battery condition and make informed recommendations.The leagend BA4000 supports 6V, 12V and 24V lead-acid batteries, compatible lithium batteries, and vehicle cranking and charging-system tests. Its built-in thermal printer turns diagnostic results into reports that workshops can share with customers and retain for future reference. This gives service providers a practical way to explain battery conditions and document their work, while offering equipment distributors a relevant advantage for professional repair channels.Intelligent Battery Monitoring: Visibility Between InspectionsA battery test captures a moment in time. Vehicles parked for extended periods or used irregularly also benefit from ongoing monitoring, provided the monitor does not become a significant drain on the battery.leagend Battery Monitors combine accurate measurement with low-power operation and accessible data. The leagend BM7 supports compatible 6V, 12V and 24V lead-acid and lithium batteries for applications including passenger vehicles, trucks, motorcycles, boats and energy storage systems. APP-based monitoring and historical records help users follow battery conditions over time.For customers seeking integrated diagnostics and convenient in-vehicle viewing, the leagend BT2000 PRO combines professional battery testing with a solar-powered wireless display and mobile APP for 12V lead-acid starting batteries. Together, these products give aftermarket suppliers different options for multi-voltage monitoring and connected vehicle accessories.Next-Generation SuperCap Jump Starters: More Than Emergency BackupEngine starting places a high, short-duration current demand on the original battery. The next-generation leagend SuperCap Jump Starter series addresses this challenge with a permanently installed auxiliary starting system.Unlike portable jump starters typically stored for emergencies, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter remains onboard, automatically recharges and provides assistance when required. It also helps during normal engine starts: its supercapacitors share part of the starting load, reducing repeated high-current stress on the original battery and potentially contributing to longer service life.The system adds another function through its smart APP. Drivers can monitor battery condition and starting performance, review historical data and receive abnormal-condition alerts. This combination of starting support and battery monitoring in one installed product differentiates the series from conventional emergency-only equipment.Designed for operating temperatures from -40°C to +80°C, the series uses supercapacitors rather than internal lithium battery cells for energy storage. Its low average power consumption supports long-term onboard installation, while the specified temperature range makes it relevant to markets with demanding climates. Performance and compatibility remain dependent on vehicle and operating conditions.Four models cover different applications: leagend JS200 for mainstream sedans and SUVs below 2.0L; leagend JS300 for compatible passenger vehicles from 2.0L to 3.5L; leagend JS400 for larger-displacement cars and SUVs; and leagend JS600 for compatible trucks and buses.For distributors and automotive brands, the range offers a differentiated onboard accessory category that combines daily starting support with battery visibility, with model selection based on vehicle electrical and starting requirements.Smart Charging and Thermal Imaging: Additional Service Capabilitiesleagend Battery Chargers provide intelligent charging and battery maintenance through an eight-stage charging process. Selected models add connectivity and diagnostic functions. The leagend BC531, for example, combines battery charging and testing with APP-based control, offering service providers a convenient option for battery assessment and charging.In a separate professional inspection category, leagend Thermal Imagers enable non-contact temperature visualization. The smartphone-compatible leagend TC101 provides 256 × 192 infrared imaging and temperature recording, helping technicians identify unusual heat patterns and document observations. These tools broaden leagend's offering to workshop and equipment distributors without replacing established diagnostic procedures.Technology and Manufacturing Strength for B2B PartnersThe connection between these categories is leagend's engineering foundation, not a claim that every customer needs every product. Workshop distributors may prioritize accurate diagnostics and reporting; battery specialists may require low-power monitoring across voltage systems; and vehicle accessory brands may seek differentiated onboard functions. OEM/ODM customers may additionally need configuration changes, technical evaluation and manufacturing support.leagend combines independent R&D, product engineering, manufacturing and quality management to support these requirements. Its technology portfolio includes more than 60 patents and related patent rights, over 60 software copyrights and more than 20 relevant certifications. Experience serving more than 1,000 professional customers worldwide further supports its work with international distributors and brands.For professional buyers, this foundation matters beyond the initial purchase. It provides a basis for product selection, technical discussions, sampling and customized development with one experienced manufacturer.Beyond AAPEX 2026As the exhibition closes, leagend's portfolio illustrates how established engineering expertise can be applied to different aftermarket needs, from diagnosis and monitoring to starting assistance, charging and thermal inspection. Its focus remains on developing application-specific products and supporting long-term B2B cooperation.leagend welcomes inquiries from distributors, importers, battery specialists, workshop equipment suppliers, automotive brands and OEM/ODM partners.Contact the leagend team to discuss product specifications, vehicle compatibility, samples, quotations, distribution opportunities or customized OEM/ODM development.Business Inquiries:...About leagendFounded in 2005, leagend is a leading technology-driven manufacturer of automotive electronics and professional equipment. Its product lines include Battery Testers, Battery Monitors, Battery Chargers, SuperCap Jump Starters, OBD-II Diagnostic Tools and Thermal Imagers. Through independent R&D and integrated manufacturing, leagend supports application-focused products and OEM/ODM cooperation for global aftermarket partners.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend Highlights Two Decades of Battery Engineering and Manufacturing Expertise at AAPEX 2026 News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. November 05, 2026, 08:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Technology



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